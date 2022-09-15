MPD will honor officer who died on duty over a century ago

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester Police Department will honor an officer who passed away in the line of duty while pursuing a man in Stark Park during the early years of the 20th Century.

Officer Frank Dustin died from a heart attack on May 18, 1918 after responding to reports of an individual that was exposing himself and ran when Dustin approached him. Dustin pursued the suspect and suffered the heart attack near the entrance of the park.

Dustin had served with the Manchester Police Department for 21 years up to that point and had been tending to his war memorial garden just before the incident.

The death of Dustin came to the attention of the Manchester Police Department after investigating boxes of historical artifacts.

“It is critically important that we make every effort to accurately capture the history of the Manchester Police Department,” said Manchester Police Department Chief Allen Aldenberg. “Especially as it related to people like Officer Dustin who made the ultimate sacrifice for the City of Manchester.”

Anyone with additional information on Dustin, including relatives or descendants, can contact Lieutenant Derek Cataldo at 603-792-5474 or e-mail dcataldo@manchesternh.gov