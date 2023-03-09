MPD Under the Radar: Woman threatens man, says something about white privilege, later takes a nap

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.

In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division.

For the Manchester Police Department’s daily logs, which provide the starting point for these reports, click here.

The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests where information is available.

Excluding any information that could reveal the identity of individuals or organizations, incidents that have been inflicted upon victims will be conveyed with as much accuracy as possible in the hopes that greater awareness about these incidents occurring within Manchester can prevent their re-occurrence to another victim.

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is welcome to share their accounts of what happened by emailing andy@manchesterinklink.com

Jan. 31, 12:01 p.m. – An older bearded man was reported exposing himself to an individual on South Willow Street.

Shortly after the bearded man exposed himself, he began to pee on a building.

Police arrived five minutes later, but could not find anyone fitting the description of the man.

Feb. 1, 10:38 p.m. – Employees at a restaurant on Second Street reported being scared at an upset customer. The customer wanted a refund and was driving a blue Toyota. She was upset at her order and was banging on glass.

Additional information was not provided.

Feb. 2 2:57 p.m. – A man on Lincoln Street said he got into a fight with a former friend and now the friend wants to stab him.

The man said that the friend did not show a knife, only that he was in Enwright Park right now.

Police later caught up with the friend at his mom’s house.

Additional information was not provided.

Feb. 2, 4:51 p.m. – A woman identified on Cleveland Street called police and began to share some very foul language.

The woman told police that she was threatening a man, was going to push him down some stairs and choke him.

She also was yelling something about “white privilege” and said that someone, possibly the man, was an alcoholic.

She also threatened to beat up the man after the comment about the alcoholic.

This call stemmed from an earlier call regarding a domestic incident with the woman’s friend and “baby daddy.”

The woman continued to threaten the man some more and the man could be heard in the background warning the woman not to threaten her.

Approximately 15 minutes later, it was discovered that the man and the woman were roommates, and not romantically involved. No crimes were found to be committed. The woman reportedly took a nap two hours later.

Feb. 8, 12:42 a.m. – People were Pearl Street yelling and screaming. The argument included three people on a driveway and one man sticking his head out of a window.

The person calling police said this was the second argument in twenty minutes, but he was unsure what they were arguing about. He did not see anyone in possession of any weapons.

About five minutes later, the people dispersed and then the caller saw someone get out of a mid-sized black car, but it’s not clear if they were involved in the argument.

About twenty minutes later, police were alerted to a new argument at the same address, although it’s unclear if the same person called police.

This time, there were three girls and they were walking toward Union Street. The caller believed the girls kept on yelling at the man sticking his head out the window so he would turn his lights on. However, it’s not sure why the girls wanted to do this.

The caller said that one of the girls lived on the first floor of an undisclosed house, possibly window man’s house. Two minutes later the girls ran into a house, but it’s not specified which house they ran into.

Additional information was not provided.

Feb. 7, 9:50 a.m. – A man called into a restaurant on Lakeside Drive threatening to kill someone. The man mentioned a woman who works there and the man gave his name, but the woman did not know who that was.

The woman later told police she assumed it was a man who got upset with an order earlier that morning, and she did not feel threatened.

No further action was taken.