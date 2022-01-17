MPD Under the Radar: Woman says man allegedly wants to decapitate her, throw her in the Merrimack River

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.



In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division. For the Manchester Police Department’s daily logs, which provide the starting point for these reports, click here.



The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests. Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is welcome to share their accounts of what happened by emailing andy@manchesterinklink.com

Nov. 8 5:23 p.m. – A man on Lake Street called police, alleging that his landlord wanted to kill him. He said the stemmed over an argument regarding a bed, and the landlord lives one floor beneath his apartment.

Police were able to resolve the dispute, but additional information was not provided.

Dec. 11, 12:56 a.m. – Police went to Old Granite Street to assist a woman who was reported as beaten up and bleeding. The woman declined medical assistance, however she did need assistance seeking her vehicle. Additional information on the incident was not immediately available.

Dec. 11 8:12 a.m. – An individual on Woodbury Street called police after reporting flooding inside an apartment within the building. The individual believed that two tenants of the apartment had plugged all the sinks in their apartment and left the water running, eventually passing out after drinking alcohol. The individual said that the tenants were harassing him as well before they fell asleep.

Upon arrival, police found the tenants asleep on the couch. It is unclear if they were awoken. Pictures were taken of the property damage.

Dec. 11 10:32 a.m. – An allegedly intoxicated man requested police assistance from a business on Elm Street, asking for a blood pressure check. Police reported that the man was getting frustrated and was beginning to play imaginary football within the business. The police officers also reported that the man was becoming belligerent in addition to being intoxicated. Paramedics were dispatched to the scene to give the man a blood pressure test.

Dec. 11, 10:26 p.m. – An 88-year-old woman said her neighbor, a 55-year-old woman, threatened to punch her in the face earlier in the day. Outside of the fact that police indicated that the dispute was resolved, additional information was not available.

Dec. 12, 2:04 p.m. – A woman from Merrimack Street requested assistance after a 46-year-old man allegedly stood outside her house and threatened to kill her.

The woman said that he has said this to other people, adding that she heard the man wanted to decapitate her and “put her in the Merrimack River.”

The woman was escorted by police to meet her child, additional information was not immediately available.

Dec. 12, 10:26 p.m. – An individual on Walnut Street called police, stating that their neighbors were repeatedly slamming doors for approximately an hour. The police also indicated in the report that one of the female neighbors wanted to beat her up and was also harming children.

Police went to the building, but did not indicate what occurred during their intervention, other than saying that one of the male neighbors was hostile.

After the officers left, police received a call from the father of one of the neighbors saying that someone on the first floor of the building began swearing at him and threatening to hurt him. He added that the situation is escalating and the first-floor individuals tried to push him up a flight of stairs. The father said that he needed to leave the building entirely due to the harassment.

A woman then called police regarding the situation, saying a man has taken over the stairwell of the building and prevented her from entering her domicile.

Officers returned to the building and advised all parties to return to their apartments and lock their doors, but people in the building told police they couldn’t do this. Instead, a man entered a woman’s apartment and made threats, and a crowd of people began to file outside and argue with each other, all yelling at each other to stop yelling at each other.

At this point, police received another call about the fighting, with the officers on the scene reporting that none of the participants in the argument were in possession of weapons.

After approximately, five more minutes, the fight died down. Later, the officers learned that the father’s landlord is attempting to evict the father. All individuals in the fight were ordered by police to separate for the rest of the evening.