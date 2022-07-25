MPD Under the Radar: Woman says her cousin wanted to stab her at father’s funeral

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.

In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division.

June 14, 11:42 p.m. – A man on Silver Street called police, reporting upstairs neighbors fighting and throwing plates and glass out of a window.

Police were unable to find the quarreling neighbors.

June 15, 8:51 a.m. – A business on East Industrial Park Drive called police after receiving a threatening voice mail.

Officers listened to the voice mail and found it to be misogynistic, but not threatening. The business was advised to block the phone number. The officers also provided advice to members of the business asking for guidance on active shooter drills.

The business received another worrying voice mail approximately an hour later, information on that voice mail was not provided.

June 15, 4:00 p.m. – A man called police from South Willow Street to complain about paying $500 for a dental procedure he says was never performed.

Additional information was not provided.

June 15, 4:10 p.m. – The representative of a business on Zachary Road reported to police that someone attempted to withdraw $8,000 from their bank account from a local bank.

The bank reported the attempt by the business, and the owner of the business says he did not authorize the withdrawal.

The withdrawal took place on Dec. 8, 2021.

An investigation was opened into the incident, additional information was not provided.

June 15, 4:30 p.m. – A woman sought to file a report regarding another woman who attempted to fight her on Driving Park Road.

The woman said the other woman was frequently intoxicated and yelling profanities during youth sporting events. She also said she was pursuing a restraining order against the other woman.

June 16, 1:12 p.m. – A woman from Frederick Street reported to police that her cousin was threatening to stab her and another family member at her father’s funeral, scheduled for a week later. It is not explained why the cousin wanted to do this.

The woman asked police to advise the cousin not to attend the funeral, but did not wish to press charges.

Police reached out to the cousin and ordered her not to attend the funeral, the cousin denied the allegations and did not wish to discuss the matter further.