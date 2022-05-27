MPD Under the Radar: Woman gets threatening letters saying “God loves White children”

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.

In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division. For the Manchester Police Department’s daily logs, which provide the starting point for these reports, click here.

The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests where information is available. Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Reports from the Manchester Police Department Records Division cost Manchester Ink Link a dollar per page. If you would like to help us continue bringing you this column, please contribute to our efforts here.

April 20, 5:42 p.m. – An individual near the corner of Pine Street and Krakow Avenue called police, reporting a fight inside a vehicle between a man and a woman. The woman was holding a child.

Additional information was not provided.

April 20, 5:47 p.m. – An employee in a business on Elm Street said that they had received a call from someone who was at the business earlier in the day. In that call, the person said the person would be “be coming to see him on Sunday,” and to “be ready.”

The phone number of the person was given, it is unclear if police were able to make contact with the person.

April 21, 3:43 p.m. – A woman at a business on South Commercial Street received mail from an unknown individual saying “God loves white children.”

The woman reported a similar incident a week earlier, and had received other similar pieces of mail, but was concerned now since this piece of mail had her home address as well as a return address.

Additional information was not provided.

April 23, 11:40 a.m. – An individual at an organization on South Willow Street said that three cars belonging to members of the organization had been broken into.

The individual asked police to investigate nearby cameras to see if any additional information could be ascertained related to the thieves.

Police told the individual that the people that owned the cars would need to file individual reports.

April 24, 12:59 a.m. – An individual called police after finding a man unconscious on the ground near the corner of Lowell Street and Nutfield Lane. The individual was unsure why the man was unconscious, but it appeared that he was choked.

Another individual called police after the incident. An ambulance was dispatched, the man arrived at a nearby hospital half an hour later.

April 24, 8:45 a.m. – A woman on West River Drive called police after a man stole the keys to her car following an argument.

The man stole her car after taking the keys, the woman had let the man stay with her, but she said she regretted it. She added that he is a recovering drug addict.

The man returned with the car an hour later. It is unclear if charges were filed against the man.

Additional information was not provided.

April 24, 3:25 p.m. – A third party called police about an aunt on Walnut Street after concerns that someone was trying to instigate a fight with her son.

The third party said the aunt was on oxygen and the person trying to fight the aunt’s son should be arrested.

Police soon received additional calls regarding the incident and say a punch was thrown, it is not clear who threw the punch

Officers arrived on the scene to pacify the scene, it is unclear if arrests were made.