MPD Under the Radar: Woman claims man followed her grandson around South Willow Street restaurant

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.

In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division. For the Manchester Police Department’s daily logs, which provide the starting point for these reports, click here.

The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests where information is available. Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is welcome to share their accounts of what happened by emailing andy@manchesterinklink.com

March 17, 8:49 a.m. – A grandmother called police after she believed that a man was following around her grandson and herself at a restaurant on South Willow Street the previous day.

Employees at the restaurant were unsure if the man was following the grandmother and grandson, but did not feel comfortable removing the man since he purchased a meal.

Managers at the restaurant volunteered to provide police with video footage of the man once it could be obtained, as it is stored offsite. An investigation was opened into the incident.

March 19, 4:17 p.m. – A business on West Hancock Street called police to report a woman who was yelling and swearing in their lobby. Representatives of the business requested that the woman be removed and she could be overheard in the background on the phone call to police.

The woman said she had paid for a service, but employees said had been given what she had paid for. According to employees, the woman also was screaming that she hated America.

March 20, 12:45 a.m. – Neighbors on River Road called police after a man and a woman nearby were reportedly screaming at each other for two hours.

It is not clear what they were screaming about or what started the argument. Police arrived on scene and resolved the dispute, but it is not clear how they did this.

Several hours later, an anonymous individual called police for a similar incident on Monadnock Lane, but these incidents were not apparently related.