MPD Under the Radar: Woman claims employee randomly attacked her at gas pump

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.

In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division.

The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests where information is available.

Excluding any information that could reveal the identity of individuals or organizations, incidents that have been inflicted upon victims will be conveyed with as much accuracy as possible in the hopes that greater awareness about these incidents occurring within Manchester can prevent their re-occurrence to another victim.

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Aug. 16, 10:52 a.m. – An employee of a Second Street restaurant had quit his job a week earlier, but had returned and was now threatening staff members of the restaurant.

The former employee refused to leave, excluding a brief moment went he went back to his car to grab something. According to staff members, the former employee did not make any “harmful” threats.

Additional information was not provided.

Aug. 16, 1:18 p.m. – A man on Coolidge Avenue claimed that construction workers cut and stole the internet wires that connected to his outdoor camera earlier that morning.

The man told police he did not feel safe at his home due to ongoing disputes with the construction workers.

Additional information was not provided.

Aug. 16, 8:18 p.m. – An employee on South Commercial Street called police after a man left a voice mail about his ex-wife. In the voice mail the man wanted the employee to investigate the ex-wife and ended his voice mail by saying “this is why people shoot up schools.”

The man was reportedly from Concord.

An investigation was opened into the incident.

Aug. 18, 9:41 a.m. – An employee on Mechanic Street called police after having called police earlier in the week regarding a woman that has been harassing her.

The employee believes that the woman is having an affair with a married man and both the woman and the married man believe that the employee told the man’s wife.

According to the employee, the woman has been harassing the employee at her workplace on an almost daily basis, and the married man harassed the employee at one point as well.

Police were unable to reach the woman; the employee was given instructions on how to obtain a restraining order.

Additional information was not provided.

Aug. 18, 7:10 p.m. – A woman called police from a gas station on South Main Street, claiming that an employee tried to strike her.

The alleged assault occurred when the woman was pumping her gas. She paid $30 inside with $12 allocated to pre-paid gas. It is not mentioned what else she purchased. No reason was given as to why the employee allegedly attacked the woman.

A manager at the store denied claims that the woman was attacked and instead claimed that the woman refused to pump her gas or get a refund and was just occupying the gas pump and would not leave.

It is unclear if police checked camera footage at the gas station or if there was camera footage at the gas station.

The customer got a full refund and left the scene.

Aug. 18, 9:43 p.m. – A woman was walking her dog down South Beech Street when another woman started arguing with her for no known reason.

The dog owner said that her dog was on a leash and did not bother the other woman. However, eventually the other woman banged on the dog owner’s car and threatened the dog owner’s daughter.

The other woman was not in possession of any weapons and apparently went back to her home nearby, where police tried to contact her.

The woman would not leave her home to talk to police at first, but eventually came out and told police that she would “contact Governor Sununu the next day.”

It is unclear why she wanted to do this, or why she was angry at the dog owner