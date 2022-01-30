MPD Under the Radar: Woman barricades herself inside car during fight with tow truck driver

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.



In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division. For the Manchester Police Department’s daily logs, which provide the starting point for these reports, click here.



The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests where information is available. Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is welcome to share their accounts of what happened by emailing andy@manchesterinklink.com

Jan. 5, 3:58 p.m. – A woman told police that her niece, an employee at a business on Elm Street, had been threatened by a female co-worker for approximately six weeks. The female co-worker had displayed romantic interest to the niece, but the niece did not reciprocate.

After talking to the niece, police learned that co-worker had been fired and had begin harassing the niece on social media. Police provided information on how the niece could obtain a restraining order against the former co-worker.

Jan. 5, 7:10 p.m. – A man started a fight on Merrimack Street earlier in the day and a caller told police that he had returned and was trying to start a fight again. The man lives at the building and usually carries a pocket knife, but it was unclear if was carrying a knife at that point. However, the caller indicated that the man was screaming, trying to get the caller to come out and fight him.

After approximately eight minutes of screaming, the man began to threaten to kill the husband, and an altercation began two minutes after that.

The man was eventually arrested and the owner of the building said he would press further charges if he ever returned to the property.

Jan. 5, 9:21 p.m. – Police were given notice about an intoxicated woman trying to fight people on the first floor of a building on Spruce Street.

The woman was the aunt of the woman who called police, with the aunt seeking to fight another person’s child inside the building.

Police arrived and escorted the woman out of the building.

Jan. 5, 10:31 p.m. – An argument erupted on Greenview Drive over a car being towed. A woman called police regarding the incident and was attempting to stop the tow truck driver, but was advised not to confront the tow truck driver. She refused the police request, and hung up before any further information could be ascertained.

The tow truck driver soon called police, stating that the woman barricaded herself in her car, and her husband was also arguing with him.

Police later arrived on the scene and resolves the dispute, but it is unclear what was done to achieve this resolution.

Jan. 6, 1:20 a.m. – On the second floor of a home on Laurel Street, two parents were fighting. The father was possibly in possession of a gun and a one-year-old child was present according to the individual calling police.

The caller hung up as dispatch was trying to get more information, with a call back going to voicemail. A few minutes later, the caller called back stating that a window was broken and the parents were drunk.

At this point, the caller confirmed that neither person had weapons, but the father began to put his hands on the mother. The mother then began to yell at the caller, asking her to hang up. Several officers arrived on the scene and arrested the father on charges not identified in the report.