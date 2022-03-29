MPD Under the Radar: Woman allegedly assaulted after she uses racial slur against assailant

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.

In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division. For the Manchester Police Department’s daily logs, which provide the starting point for these reports, click here.

The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests where information is available. Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is welcome to share their accounts of what happened by emailing andy@manchesterinklink.com

Feb. 16, 3:54 p.m. – A man on Beech Street called police, saying that his roommate was crazy and was trying to fight him. However, a minute later, the roommate left the scene. Approximately six minutes after the call was initiated, officers arrived at the man’s residence to confirm that he was alright.

Feb. 18, 5:32 p.m. – Police were dispatched to Henriette Street after reports of five people fighting. One of the people was reported to have a knife in their possession. Two minutes after the initial call about the fight, a woman from Nashua also called about the fight.

Upon arrival, police found none of the participants in the dispute in possession of any weapons. No injuries were reported. Additional information was not provided, an investigation was opened regarding the incident.

Feb. 18, 6:49 p.m. – An employee on Valley Street called police after a man exposed himself to someone inside the store and then threatened to “bash the employees face in.”

The man then left the store and sat inside a Black SUV, with customers afraid to leave the store due to the man’s presence in the parking lot.

The man left approximately 13 minutes after the call was initiated to police, it is not clear if any officers forced him to leave.

An investigation was opened into the incident, additional information was not provided.

Feb. 19, 5:54 a.m. – A woman on Prospect Street called police after someone threatened her if she would not leave a house.

Dispatchers indicated that the woman was not speaking coherently, complaining about phone calls from another random woman that were “not lady-like.”

The woman said she would come to Manchester Police Department Headquarters to file a report on the incident, but it is unclear if she did. Attempts to reach the woman later were unsuccessful.

Feb. 19, 1:46 p.m. – A man inside a store on Main Street was “running his mouth” and then assaulted a woman before leaving the scene.

The man allegedly punched the woman in the face and then shoved her in a car during the incident, which occurred just after she left the store.

The woman refused treatment from paramedics.

Police talked to a clerk inside the store, who said that the woman and her friend were talking a long time at the register and the man made a comment about it. Then the woman used a racial slur toward the man, with the man then rebuking the woman for her racial slur.

Police looked at security camera footage and saw the man follow the woman out of the store, but did not show the assault.