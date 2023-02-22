MPD Under the Radar: “Where is he?” says William Street neighbor with knife

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.

In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division.

The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests where information is available.

Excluding any information that could reveal the identity of individuals or organizations, incidents that have been inflicted upon victims will be conveyed with as much accuracy as possible in the hopes that greater awareness about these incidents occurring within Manchester can prevent their re-occurrence to another victim.

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Jan. 15, 1:41 a.m. – A person on Cartier Street called police saying a man and more than one woman were yelling outside and “causing a ruckus.”

The person said some other men were about to fight and they just left in a Black Audi, heading toward Amory Street.

A minute later, the person reported seeing three people fight outside his window, but it is not clear who these people were.

Jan. 15, 3:55 p.m. – An employee at a store reported to police that a customer just threatened to “break his skull.” The customer did not reveal his name and told police that he is working until 10 p.m.

An investigation was opened into the incident, additional information was not provided.

Jan. 16, 3:31 p.m. – A woman on Clifford Avenue contacted police and said someone was texting her, calling her and messaging her on Facebook non-stop and calling her a [redacted.]

The woman was advised that no crime has been committed and was advised to block the person on those services.

Jan. 17, 9:05 a.m. – A woman on William Street called after an incident with a neighbor. The neighbor asked the woman if she should use the laundry machine downstairs, and the woman said it was fine. The woman went downstairs and then came back upstairs into the woman’s apartment with a large knife in her hand.

The neighbor said “Where is he?” to the woman, and it was later believed the neighbor was looking for her ex-boyfriend. The woman said that the neighbor recently left rehab and this may have explained the behavior, as shortly after the neighbor entered the woman’s apartment, she began destroying things.

The woman also said that she has a 2-year-old child in the apartment and a bulldog she said “would eat her,” although it is unclear who “her” refers to.

Later, two cousins of either the woman or the neighbor arrived. It is not clear why this is relevant, but it is noted.

An officer arrived 40 minutes later and talked to all parties; no knife was found. The neighbor was given instructions on how to obtain a restraining order if the boyfriend returned.

Jan. 17, 12:09 p.m. – A person on Cartier Street threatened a second person. One of the people is the ex-boyfriend of the other person’s girlfriend.

It isn’t clear if Person One or Person Two called police, but the one that didn’t call the police threatened to kick the ass of the other person’s son. This has been an ongoing issue and one of the people is challenging the other to a fight.

The caller did not want to wait for an officer. Additional information was not provided.

Jan. 17, 1:04 p.m. – A woman on Rimmon Street called police after getting constant harassment from a former co-worker. The woman worked with the former co-worker three years ago at a retail business. It is not clear why the co-worker was harassing the woman and was just blaming her for things in a way that did not make any sense.

The woman was advised to block the woman.

Jan. 17, 2:45 p.m. – A person on South Willow Street said that his Instagram account was hacked into and people who hacked the account contacted him and said they would put embarrassing photos on the account if he did not pay $400. The person paid the $400 and sought additional advice from police after his work shift concluded.

Additional information was not provided.