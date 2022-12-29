MPD Under the Radar: “Uncooperative” woman says neighbor has been yelling at her for a month

Oct. 14, 8:27 a.m. – An individual called police from a building on Pennacook Street saying the could hear someone in the basement yelling “shoot him, shoot him.”

Police were at the building earlier in the day on an unrelated incident.

Upon arrival, police searched a vehicle belonging to an individual whose name was redacted. No firearm was located inside of this car.

Police talked to multiple parties at the building, although it is unclear if one of the parties was related to the earlier call in the day. Police reports indicated that both parties had separate stories and no evidence to support their claims.

Another individual later came to the lobby of Manchester Police Department Headquarters to provide additional information, but this information was not provided.

Additional information was redacted.

Oct. 15, 7:33 p.m. – An intoxicated man crashed a family part on Douglas Street. The man was asked to leave, but he said he’d come back with a gun. Police found a man fitting the man’s description, but he was not believed to be the suspect in question.

Police continued to search the area for the man, additional information was not provided.

Oct. 21, 10:38 a.m. – A woman on Notre Dame Avenue called police in regard to a neighbor who she said had been yelling at her over the past month.

That morning, the neighbor went up to her vehicle and just began looking at her, although it is not clear why.

The woman did not have the neighbor’s last name. Police could not confirm that any crimes were committed, and advised the woman how to obtain a restraining order.

Officers that interacted with the woman described her as “uncooperative.”

Oct. 21, 5:56 p.m. – A woman’s daughter recently had run over a toy belong to a man’s son on Lincoln Street and since then, the man has been coming to the woman’s workplace threatening to “beat her up.”

The woman told police that the man was at the workplace at that moment and requested assistance.

After further investigation, police determined that no threats were made against the woman.

Oct. 22, 8:09 a.m. – A landlord on West Hancock Street told police that a tenant continually parked cars in a nearby parking lot that were not allowed to be there. However, the landlord needed police assistance because the tenant was threatening to fight the tow truck driver that trying to tow the vehicles at that moment.

It is not clear if police were able to find the tenant. Additional information was not provided.

Oct. 23, 1:25 a.m. – A woman, identified as calling from near the corner of Kelley Steet and Joliette Street asked police for assistance. However, it was not entirely clear what the woman needed assistance with.

According to police records, the woman refused to specify her concerns during the call, although dispatchers believed she was concerned about either not wanting to drive home alone or a man tracking her bank, or possibly both.

In the police report, the woman is also described as yelling obscenities at someone during the call, but it not clear why.

Later in the call, the woman asked police to arrive at her location, but added that no one was in danger. During the call, dispatchers believe they heard the woman to tell someone to “get in the car,” which she said was a Ford Bronco.

Police attempted the find the woman with no success. A follow-up call to the woman went straight to voice mail.