MPD Under the Radar: Tesla almost runs over woman on Maple Street due to note

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.

Here are a few of those incidents, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division.

The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests where information is available.

Excluding any information that could reveal the identity of individuals or organizations, incidents that have been inflicted upon victims will be conveyed with as much accuracy as possible in the hopes that greater awareness about these incidents occurring within Manchester can prevent their re-occurrence to another victim.

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Dec. 30, 7:04 p.m. – A client at a business on Beech Street was waiting 15 minutes for service when she began to scream profanities at the employees of the business.

It is not clear why the client wanted to do this, but the caller felt that the client was making everyone in the business uncomfortable and worried the client may harm someone.

Additional information was not provided.

Dec. 30, 8:00 p.m. – A woman was walking her dog on Maple Street when she almost got hit by a blue Tesla.

The woman called police and began to panic when her call to police was disconnected. Police tried calling her back twice with no answer. However, the woman was able to give police a license plate number before the call was lost.

Police caught up with the woman in person and learned that the blue Tesla nearly driver ran over the woman when she was looking at a note placed on a truck. The Tesla driver also owned the truck and was screaming at the woman for putting the note there, but she told the driver that she was just reading it and did not put it there.

Police later caught up with the blue Tesla driver and he thought that the woman was trying to remove the note.

The woman did not want to press charges, but requested the driver not have any further contact with her.

What the note actually said was not included in the report.

Dec. 31 9:06 a.m. – A woman on Valley Street called police about an upstairs neighbor. The caller was on her porch when the neighbor tried to start a fight with her.

According to the woman, the upstairs neighbor frequently tries to start fights with her. In the past, the upstairs neighbor referred to the woman’s husband as a pervert and made comments about her four-year-old autistic grandson.

Additional information was not provided.

Dec. 31, 8:37 p.m. – A tow truck driver felt as though he was under attack on Auburn Street.

He was trying to tow a vehicle, but two people were threatening him and getting into the vehicle and a white Honda Civic drove up and blocked his tow tuck from getting out of the area.

Approximately eight minutes later, the situation was resolved, but it is not clear what changed.

Additional information was not provide.

Dec. 31, 11:52 p.m. – A person on George Street called police due to neighbors who had been setting off fireworks for several hours and would not stop.

Additional information was not provided.