MPD Under the Radar: teenagers on Lincoln Street moon cars, steal bricks

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.

In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division.

For the Manchester Police Department's daily logs, which provide the starting point for these reports, click here.

The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests where information is available.

Excluding any information that could reveal the identity of individuals or organizations, incidents that have been inflicted upon victims will be conveyed with as much accuracy as possible in the hopes that greater awareness about these incidents occurring within Manchester can prevent their reoccurrence to another victim.

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is welcome to share their accounts of what happened by emailing andy@manchesterinklink.com

May 5, 7:07 a.m. – A woman on Silver Street said she was driving down the street and saw a man on a porch waving around a gun at someone.

She could not provide any more details as she was driving by and was late for work, but wanted to report the incident.

Police determined the information to be unfounded.

May 5, 2:56 p.m. – Police were dispatched to an indoor area near Elm Street where several children started a fire. The person that called police had the kids’ burnt glasses and phones in a bag. The person said he confronted the children, the police also talked to the mother of the children, who the person was able to identify.

May 6, 7:00 p.m. – Three teenage boys on Lincoln Street continued to pull down their pants and moon motorists passing by. The individual that called police also said that the teenagers were stealing bricks from a nearby wall.

Additional information was not provided

May 6, 7:43 p.m. – A man driving down Wilson Street was almost hit by another vehicle, words were exchanged, and then a juvenile threw a water bottle at his vehicle.

The man did not want to go forward with criminal charges, he just wanted to have the incident noted.

May 7, 7:49 p.m. – A man on Hanover Street called police and said “go ahead and threaten me with a gun one more time,” adding “thanks for nothing,” before hanging up.

Police reports indicated that the caller sounded intoxicated, and an officer had been in the area of the caller’s address prior to the call.

Additional information was not provided.

May 7, 10:42 p.m. – A woman on Silver Street was walking her dogs when she heard a possible domestic assault in a nearby house.

Officers found a broken front door at the house where the woman heard the altercation. An investigation was opened into the incident, additional information was not provided.

May 8, 12:09 a.m. – In an alleyway near Valley Street, officers noted 20 to 30 people and “lots of cars.”

One of the officers talked to someone, who said that other people would return with guns.

Several units were dispatched to the area, additional information was not provided.