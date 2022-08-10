MPD Under the Radar: Suspects try to shoplift from South Willow store, then threaten to beat up employees

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.

In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division.

For the Manchester Police Department’s daily logs, which provide the starting point for these reports, click here.

The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests where information is available.

Excluding any information that could reveal the identity of individuals or organizations, incidents that have been inflicted upon victims will be conveyed with as much accuracy as possible in the hopes that greater awareness about these incidents occurring within Manchester can prevent their re-occurrence to another victim.

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is welcome to share their accounts of what happened by emailing andy@manchesterinklink.com

July 6, 2:57 p.m. – A woman on Concord Street called police as a tow truck operator attempted to repossess her vehicle while her child was still in the car.

Police dispatchers asked the woman to identify the tow truck company, which she did.

However, the woman refused to take her child out of the car and began threatening the tow truck driver.

The tow truck driver also called police several minutes later, indicating that they had taken the woman’s keys and corroborating the woman’s call from earlier.

Officers arrived on the scene several minutes later and eventually resolved the dispute. Additional information was not provided.

July 6, 8:01 p.m. – A woman called police asking for several officers after spotting a fight on Spruce Street.

The woman said that approximately 30 people were fighting with guns and knives, with lots of “yelling and screaming.”

Officers arrived on scene two minutes later to find no fight at that part of Spruce Street.

July 7, 10:26 a.m. – A building manager on Mammoth Road contacted police due to a series of threats between one man and a second man.

The manager said that the threats were over text and in person and was due to a bathroom window being open.

At the time, the pair were not in the middle of arguing. Police saw the texts and did not construe them as threatening, although the content of the texts were not included in the report.

The manager described them as “aggressive.”

An investigation into the matter was opened, additional information was not provided.

July 7, 8:27 p.m. – Three people were outside a business on South Willow Street threatening to “beat up employees.”

According to the employees, they were caught trying to shoplift and ejected from the store, but would not leave the parking lot and instead began to issue threats.

The employees locked the door of the business while waiting for police, but the suspects left the scene before police arrived.

According to an employee, one of the suspects put several items in a bag but forgot about it and then an employee found the bag, which the suspect tried to retrieve, but could not.

July 8, 12:45 a.m. – An woman called police after a man in Veterans’ Park started threatening everybody.

It is not clear why the man started threatening everybody, the woman just said that there was “a lot of screaming” and nobody understood what the woman was saying.

The woman also said that the man called her “a junkie.” and told police “if you aren’t going to do anything, I’m just going to hang up and call state police.”

Officers arrived several minutes later and determined the argument was between just the woman and the man.

Additional information was not provided.

July 14, 5:33 p.m. – A store on South Willow Street called police after a man started bothering their customers.

The man began to do this because the man wanted to use the store’s phone, but the employees of the store would not let him.

Additional information was not provided.