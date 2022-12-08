MPD Under the Radar: Stevens Street woman believes harassment came from lost dog flyers

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.

In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division.

For the Manchester Police Department’s daily logs, which provide the starting point for these reports, click here.

The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests where information is available.

Excluding any information that could reveal the identity of individuals or organizations, incidents that have been inflicted upon victims will be conveyed with as much accuracy as possible in the hopes that greater awareness about these incidents occurring within Manchester can prevent their re-occurrence to another victim.

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is welcome to share their accounts of what happened by emailing andy@manchesterinklink.com

Reports from the Manchester Police Department Records Division cost Manchester Ink Link a dollar per page. If you would like to help us continue bringing you this column, please contribute to our efforts here.

Oct. 12, 8:10 a.m. – A woman on Laval Street said two female harassers were outside her apartment door threatening to kill her.

It was unknown if the harassers had weapons.

The woman told police she barricaded the door and was unsure if they had left, but requested police assistance just in case.

Further information was redacted from the police call for service report.

Oct. 12, 7:52 a.m. – On English Village Road, a woman said she had been receiving threatening phone calls from a girl she had been having issues with. The woman told police a civil restraining order against the girl was scheduled to be served regarding previous threats.

That morning, the girl told the woman that she was going to come over and fight her, but it is unclear as to why.

Police went to the woman’s house two days earlier for a similar situation, with the woman advised to ignore the girl and that the police would address the issue with the girl.

In that incident, it is indicated that either the woman or the girl is the girlfriend to a “baby daddy,” but it is not clear who given the context of the report.

While the woman did not want to press charges on the girl, she asked police to serve the restraining order as soon as possible.

Oct. 12, 4:11 p.m. – The manager of a store on John E. Devine Drive called police, saying six or seven kids were running around the store, “causing destructions.”

All of the kids were running around the store, but did not appear to have weapons, but they were knocking things over and breaking things.

Additional information was not provided.

Oct. 12, 7:27 p.m. – A person living on Sullivan Street called police and said that a roomate had thrown all of her stuff out on the lawn.

The person’s dad was going to go over and pick up the stuff, as the person feared the roommate, but that person said they would shoot anyone that touches the stuff.

The roommate however was believed to only own a pellet gun.

The person waited nearby as additional assistance was rendered, but additional information was not provided.

Oct. 12, 10:51 pm. – A man stopped into a store on Union Street and said that his ex-girlfriend saw him walk into the store and then began to yell at him and bash on his car.

It is not clear why she wanted to do this or how much damage she did to the car. Additional information was not provided.

Oct. 13, 10:32 a.m. – A woman on Stevens Street lost her dog and had been getting harassing phone calls from a man who saw the flyer asking for help finding the dog that had her phone number on it.

The woman believes the man now has the dog and requested police assistance in the matter. She also added that she in fear for her life.

While police said they would contact the man about the harassment, they said they could not help her find her dog.

Additional information was not provided.

Oct. 13, 11:24 a.m. – An individual on Silver Street contacted police, fearing that his roommate was attempting to frame him for a crime.

The individual also said that his roommate would enter his personal space without permission and texted harassing messages to him.

The individual said he was trying to find new living arrangements or file a restraining order, but requested police assistance.

Additional information was not provided.