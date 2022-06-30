MPD Under the Radar: Random person punches man in car, then punches his girlfriend. Fight ensues nearby

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.

In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division.

For the Manchester Police Department’s daily logs, which provide the starting point for these reports, click here.

The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests where information is available.

Excluding any information that could reveal the identity of individuals or organizations, incidents that have been inflicted upon victims will be conveyed with as much accuracy as possible in the hopes that greater awareness about these incidents occurring within Manchester can prevent their re-occurrence to another victim.

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is welcome to share their accounts of what happened by emailing andy@manchesterinklink.com

Reports from the Manchester Police Department Records Division cost Manchester Ink Link a dollar per page. If you would like to help us continue bringing you this column, please contribute to our efforts here.

June 9, 8:37 p.m. – A woman on Ashland Street called police to report a drug deal taking place outside her house. The woman could not provide a description of the vehicles outside of saying that one of the vehicles owned by the individuals involved in the deal was a grey SUV and the drugs were laid across the hood of the SUV.

She also told police that the individuals involved in the deal appeared to be leaving.

June 10, 2:27 a.m. – A woman on Mercier Avenue called police after spotting three individuals in front of a neighboring house. She believed they were selling drugs, but did not provide additional information.

Officers were dispatched to the area, additional information was not provided.

June 10, 2:52 p.m. – A woman on Ward Street called police to report that someone damaged the gate to her yard overnight. Two hours later, she called police again after learning that it was actually her son that damaged the gate.

Additional information was not provided.

June 10, 5:36 p.m. – Police were dispatched after reports of an incident at a business on South Willow Street. Dispatchers were informed that a man sitting in his truck was punched by a random individual running across the parking lot, with the random individual then punching the man’s girlfriend, who was also sitting in the truck.

Shortly afterward, an employee at the business said that a fight erupted at the business’ parking lot, although it’s not explicitly mentioned if the man, girlfriend or random individual took part in the fight.

Additional information on the fight was unavailable other than one participant in the fight was kicked in the face while on the ground and that an employee broke it up.

June 11, 1:08 a.m. – A man was assaulted outside a business on Maple Street, reportedly hit by a bottle. No one inside the business saw the incident.

Additional information was not provided.

June 11, 1:10 a.m. – A woman on Old Granite Street called police after spotting a man trying to get into her car, located in a nearby parking lot. Seconds after she called police, she said that her husband began to fight the man.

Additional information was not provided.