MPD Under the Radar: Police cannot find Bronstein Park man with unspecified sword

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.

In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division. For the Manchester Police Department’s daily logs, which provide the starting point for these reports, click here.

The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests where information is available. Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is welcome to share their accounts of what happened by emailing andy@manchesterinklink.com

March 2, 9:11 a.m. – A man called police on Second Street after his ex-girlfriend cut him off in traffic with her new car. His call to police occurred as he was driving to Portsmouth and he sought to talk to a police officer when he got back to Manchester and would call later in the day.

However, before he could schedule an appointment with police, the ex-girlfriend caught up with the man once he returned to Manchester, waiting for him as he ate inside a restaurant on Second Street.

The man then called police again, saying the ex-girlfriend was back, and that she had been following him for two days and he has tried to file a restraining order with no success. He told police that he needed to pick up a child from daycare and would like to file a report after that task was finished. He was able to file the report and police then opened an investigation. It is not clear if police caught up with the ex-girlfriend.

March 3, 1:17 a.m. – Police responded to an argument on East High Street between a man and a woman. The man reportedly said he was “going to knock someone out,” but there is no further context regarding this comment. The man had left the scene by the time of the 911 call.

Officers arrived at the address, but could not find the caller. Later the caller contacted police again and said he would notify police if the man returned.

March 3, 10:21 p.m. – An individual on Old Granite Street called police after an employee took his driver’s license and would not give it back unless police confirmed that the driver’s license was legitimate.

Additional information was not provided.

March 4, 2:16 p.m. – Police arrived on scene following reports of a fight inside a store on Elm Street. Once police arrived, a security guard had a man pinned to the ground, with the man allegedly trying to steal something from the store.

Other employees confirmed that the man allegedly tried to steal something, with the altercation occurring near the southern entrance to the store.

It is unclear if there were any arrests. An investigation was opened into the incident.

March 18, 6:02 p.m. – A woman called police after reports of people in Bronstein Park yelling and screaming.

The woman said that one man with a black jersey and a backwards hat was carrying a sword, but did not describe what type of sword he had.

Police searched the area for the people yelling, including sword man, but could not find them.