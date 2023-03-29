MPD Under the Radar: Police cannot confirm if person was thrown off a Central Street balcony

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.

In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division.

For the Manchester Police Department’s daily logs, which provide the starting point for these reports, click here.

The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests where information is available.

Excluding any information that could reveal the identity of individuals or organizations, incidents that have been inflicted upon victims will be conveyed with as much accuracy as possible in the hopes that greater awareness about these incidents occurring within Manchester can prevent their re-occurrence to another victim.

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is welcome to share their accounts of what happened by emailing andy@manchesterinklink.com

Jan. 20, 5:17 p.m. – A customer of a business on Mammoth Road attempted to stop a highly intoxicated woman from driving out of a handicapped parking spot. It is unclear if the woman was in a vehicle with placards or license plates allowing her to park that vehicle there.

The woman’s vehicle was described as gray Buick Lacrosse.

Officers spoke with the manager of the store, they had no information. By the time officers reached the scene, the customer had left. It was unclear who was driving the car when it left the area.

A “be on the lookout” bulletin was put out for the car.

Jan. 22, 9:55 a.m. – A woman on Hanover Street reported that her upstairs neighbor was banging on her door this morning, calling her “the C word.” It is not referenced in the report which “C word” was used.

The woman said yesterday the neighbor mooned her.

An officer was dispatched to the scene half an hour later. Additional information was not provided.

Feb. 10, 9:52 p.m. – A person on Hanover Street called police after a woman threatened to “F him up” while banging on a door. While the person said they did not feel initially threatened, they wanted to call police since the woman appeared to be looking into windows in the building and eventually the person did feel threatened.

He added that he will be moving out at the end of the month.

Additional information was not provided.

Feb. 12, 6:06 p.m. – A man on Bowman Street called police after an old friend allegedly threatened to shoot his son. The man first learned about this from an ex-girlfriend in New York State, later learning that the threat happened on Facebook messenger about half an hour ago.

The age of the son is unclear, as is whether the son lives with the man or in Manchester or with the ex-girlfriend or another location or how credible the threat was.

What is clear was that the man did not want to file an official report because he was about to head to a nearby bar to watch the Super Bowl and would file an official report the next day.

Additional information was not provided.

Feb. 13, 8:41 a.m. – Some sort of altercation was reported between second floor tenants in a building on Central Street.

The building’s owner called the situation in after hearing about it second hand. He did not know much other than “fists were flying,” it may have been drug-related and one person may have been thrown over a balcony.

The person that told the building owner also said that individuals involved in the fight had guns in their possession in the past, but that had not been seen during this fight.

Officers went to the building later in the day and could find no one that could corroborate accounts of this fight.

Feb. 14, 8:59 a.m. – A man on Rimmon Street said he just got into a verbal argument with a person he caught smoking weed in his driveway.

The man says that the person told him “I’ll remember your face, next time I may just pop you.”

The man says the person had a vehicle, but the license plate on the vehicle did not come back to any known person.

Additional information was not provided.