MPD Under the Radar: Police ask woman not to taze suspected thief sitting in back seat of friend’s car

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.

In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division.

The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests where information is available.

Excluding any information that could reveal the identity of individuals or organizations, incidents that have been inflicted upon victims will be conveyed with as much accuracy as possible in the hopes that greater awareness about these incidents occurring within Manchester can prevent their re-occurrence to another victim.

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

May 18, 11:45 a.m. – A man on Mammoth Road says his neighbor is threatening to have someone kill him.

In 2021, the neighbor pulled a gun on the man during a fight.

Police investigated the man’s claims, additional information was not provided.

May 18, 1:55 p.m. – A woman on Elm Street said that there is a man in the back seat of her friend’s car that would not get out.

The woman recognized the man as having stolen her headphones at an earlier time.

She told police that if the man didn’t get out of the car, she would taze him. The officer she called advised her not to do this.

The owner of the vehicle said he was very anxious about the situation and just wanted it resolved and the apparently the man was laughing at the woman and said he would not leave the car.

Police arrived on the scene and the dispute was resolved, although there is no information as to how it was resolved.

May 21, 5:49 a.m. – An individual on Hospital Avenue called police after hearing a person in their house screaming for help and yelling at someone else to leave them alone and get off them.

The caller said that they could hear someone dropping to the floor and heard approximately 5 to 6 voices in the apartment, which sounded like the person’s roommates.

Police intervened and issued a one-year verbal no trespassing order at the request of the caller.

May 21, 9:32 a.m. – A man near the corner of South Lincoln Street and Holly Avenue said that an individual driving a Nissan Altima chased him down and attempted to hit him with a baseball bat.

The man said the driver threw a drink at the man’s car and was screaming his name and he drove up and down the street. It is unclear why the driver was doing this or if the man threw the drink at the Altima before or after the driver began to chase the man.

Additional information was not provided.

May 21, 21:35 p.m. – While driving down Elm Street towing a vehicle, a tow truck operator reported that a woman jumped into the vehicle that the tow truck driver was towing.

Police managed to remove the woman peacefully. It is not clear why she jumped into the car.

May 24, 4:36 p.m. – A woman called police after a store on South Willow Street refused to allow her service dog to enter the store. The woman said an employee at the store was very hostile to the woman and said she would be banned from the store if she did not leave.

It is unclear if police de-escalated the situation, but told the caller that the issue was a civil law matter and thus out of their jurisdiction.