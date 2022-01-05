MPD Under the Radar: Pearl Street woman loans Mercedes to ex-husband, but can’t get it back

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.



In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division. For the Manchester Police Department’s daily logs, which provide the starting point for these reports, click here.



The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment. Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is welcome to share their accounts of what happened by emailing andy@manchesterinklink.com

Dec. 5, 7:59 p.m. – An individual on Orange Street said they saw two people fighting in their driveway, but were unsure if they had any weapons.

Another individual called noticing the nearby fight and believed it was a domestic dispute between a male and a female.

The two participants in the fight were given a verbal warning. Additional information was not made immediately available by the Manchester Police Department.

Dec. 6, 1:33 p.m. – A man and a woman were inside a red SUV in the corner of a parking lot on Candia Road. They were allegedly arguing, with the woman crying and the man yelling. However, by the time police arrived on the scene, they were gone.

Dec. 6, 4:01 p.m. – Police were dispatched to the area of South Willow Street and John E. Devine Dr. where a man and woman were screaming at each other for reasons unknown. The man was holding a coke bottle and described as thin and wearing a tan beanie. The woman was described as blonde with her hair up in a clip.

Officers were unable to find either individual.

Dec. 6, 5:21 p.m. – A woman on Pearl Street said that she let her ex-husband borrow her vehicle, a 2016 Mercedes GLE400, the previous week and now he would not give it back. After several hours of investigation, an officer caught up with the woman who said she had purchased the car with the husband in June 2021 on the agreement that they would split the payments.

However, the woman said that despite the fact he has been driving the car at times since then, he has not been making payments and wanted to return it to the dealership so it wouldn’t harm her credit rating, reiterating that he has refused to return the vehicle.

Efforts to contact the ex-husband were unsuccessful, with police then determining that it was a civil rather than criminal matter.

Dec. 7, 1:11 p.m. – Police were dispatched to Cheney Place were there was a complaint of two vehicles parked on the sidewalk: a Chevrolet SUV and an unspecified red car. The caller said it has been an ongoing problem and has impacted her ability to walk her grandson home from school.

The matter was referred to the Parking Division, no additional information was provided.

Dec. 8, 3:47 p.m. – A woman was spotted in the woods near a school yelling “let me go, let me in!” The person that called police regarding the woman was unable to see the woman, but could hear her yelling from the woods, stating the noise sounded like it was heading toward a parking lot.

Ten minutes later, the person said she was still screaming and the caller flagged down a teacher at the school. The teacher eventually made contact with the woman, with the woman then putting her hands up in the air and yelling “stay away from me!”

Two minutes after the second call, the caller said they could no longer wait for police assistance and asked for a check of the woods behind the school, assuming that the woman lived in a tent there.