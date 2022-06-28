MPD Under the Radar: Notre Dame Avenue COVID-positive roommate screaming at children

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.

In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division.

For the Manchester Police Department’s daily logs, which provide the starting point for these reports, click here.

The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests where information is available.

Excluding any information that could reveal the identity of individuals or organizations, incidents that have been inflicted upon victims will be conveyed with as much accuracy as possible in the hopes that greater awareness about these incidents occurring within Manchester can prevent their re-occurrence to another victim.

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is welcome to share their accounts of what happened by emailing andy@manchesterinklink.com

Reports from the Manchester Police Department Records Division cost Manchester Ink Link a dollar per page. If you would like to help us continue bringing you this column, please contribute to our efforts here.

May 26, 10:07 p.m. – A woman working at a restaurant on South Willow Street said her phone was stolen while she was working.

Police tried to call the phone, but the call went straight to voicemail.

Additional information was not provided.

May 27, 2:00 p.m. – At a store on Queen City Avenue, a man said he was threatened by another individual because the individual thought the man put his bag outside of the store.

The man called police from inside the store. When the police arrived at the store, the individual ran away.

May 31, 9:21 a.m. – An employee on Notre Dame Avenue was calling on behalf of a customer, who was in a dispute with another person over a parking spot.

The customer had blocked off an area to cut a tree, but another person moved the traffic cones from the blocked off area and started swearing at him.

Police managed to solve the situation at the scene.

June 8, 12:28 a.m. – An individual on Notre Dame Avenue wanted her roommate removed because he is COVID-19 positive and was yelling and screaming at her and her kid and her kid’s friend. She added that this is the second time she has called and she is scared.

The individual was told the roommate could not be forced to leave because he pays rent.

It is unclear if the roommate committed any actions that could be construed as a criminal offense, additional information was not provided.

June 8, 8:21 a.m. – A person who had contacted police earlier from Wayne Street called back, saying a person was harassing him with racist texts.

Police attempted to call the suspect, but the suspect said he was in Massachusetts and hung up.

Twenty minutes later, the person arrived at police headquarters and indicated that the suspect was a friend who had caused a scene earlier, but was now gone.

June 8, 10:44 a.m. – A houseless man was yelling and screaming inside a store on Massabesic Street, leading employees to call police. The employees were unsure what the man’s issue, adding that he was banging his head on the wall. The man left shortly after the call to police.

Police found a man fitting the description given by the employees approximately 15 minutes later. The man said he was missing his wallet, but was otherwise uncooperative.

Additional information was not provided.

June 8, 7:20 p.m. – A woman on Jewett Street called police to say she had an altercation with the woman who lives above her. It is unclear when the altercation happened or why she did not call during the altercation, as it appears the altercation happened much earlier.

The caller was not at her home at the time, additional information was not provided.