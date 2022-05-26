MPD Under the Radar: Not clear if people in Walnut Street building were expected dog-sitters

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.

In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division. For the Manchester Police Department’s daily logs, which provide the starting point for these reports, click here.

The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests where information is available. Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

April 4, 1:15 p.m. – An individual on Dunbarton Road called police after someone sent her pictures of herself and her seven-year-old niece.

The individual said that this person hade sent those pictures to other through Xbox Live and other places on the internet.

The individual on Dunbarton Road also provided police with comments of a sexual nature made by the people who had obtained the photos.

An investigation was opened into the incident. Further information was not provided.

April 7, 4:22 p.m. – Police were called to intervene when a woman was spotted in an argument with two teenage girls on McGregor Street.

The police report did not indicate why the three were arguing what they were arguing about or whether the argument turned into or was about to turn into a physical altercation.

By the time police arrived on the scene, all three individuals were gone.

April 20, 5:56 p.m. – Earlier that morning, a man calling from a restaurant on Bridge Street said that her girlfriend’s ex-lover was going to kill him.

It is unclear if the ex-lover was married to the girlfriend or not at one point, but the lover was the father of the girlfriend’s baby.

The ex-lover also specified that he would kill a friend of the man.

Police attempted to contact the ex-lover, but it was unclear if they were able to make contact.

April 21, 1:01 a.m. – An individual called police after spotting a man and a woman arguing in front of a building on Beech Street.

The man was allegedly throwing the woman’s belongings. It is not clear why he was doing this.

Several officers responded to the scene, additional information was not provided.

April 21, 8:38 p.m. – The representative of a landlord on Walnut Street called police after they spotted people in the building on the second floor.

The representative said no one should be there, although the landlord did tell the representative that someone would be coming by at a later time to feed dogs.

The representative added that there may be some kind of pending litigation against the tenants on the second floor, and the tenants of the second floor apartment were currently down in Florida.

The representative said they could not stay on the scene due to responsibilities related to a newborn child.

Police investigated the building, additional information was not provided.

April 22, 8:58 a.m. – A woman outside a building on Front Street called police asking to file a report after she was attacked by a man and saw the man drive into a building across the street.

The woman was waiting for another individual at the building and could not leave the vicinity.

Police sought to speak to the man due to another incident he was involved in earlier that morning, but specifics regarding that incident were not included in the report.

The man, 29-year-old Manchester resident Victor Mendez, was arrested later that morning for simple assault.