MPD Under the Radar: Mother and cousin on Stetson might have been arguing over COVID

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.



In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division. For the Manchester Police Department’s daily logs, which provide the starting point for these reports, click here.



The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests where information is available. Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is welcome to share their accounts of what happened by emailing andy@manchesterinklink.com

Jan. 20, 1:18 p.m. – A woman on Stetson Street called police after an argument between her mother and cousin got heated.

The woman said that the cousin was threatening the mother, but there had been no physical altercation. She also believes the argument may have started over COVID-related issues.

Police arrived and resolved the conflict. Additional information was not provided.

Jan. 21, 4:42 p.m. – A woman told police that her car was struck by another car with Texas license plate near the intersection of Queen City Avenue and Second Street, with the Texas car departing eastbound across the Queen City Bridge.

However, while giving details to police, the woman changed her mind and decided not to file a report for reasons not given.

Jan. 21, 5:13 p.m. – A man at a restaurant on Hooksett Road sought to press charges against a co-worker after the co-worker pushed him and then the man cut his hand.

The co-worker was suspended from work by the employer, the man refused medical treatment.

Jan. 21, 6:51 p.m. – An anonymous caller told police they believed an individual was overdosing on an unspecified drug inside a building on Ahern Street.

The caller said that they saw a bunch of people running in and out of the building and overheard one of them say there had been an overdose. The caller also believed that there had been a lot of drug activity there in the past.

Police arrived at the building and addressed the issue, although additional information was not provided.

Jan. 22, 4:50 a.m. – A driver called police near the corner of Merrimack Street and Hanover Street after noticing a short woman walk down the center of the street and curl up into a ball on the ground after she heard another car drive by.

Another caller also noticed the woman in the street, with police finding the woman nearby. The woman told police she was sexually assaulted in a vehicle and requested help. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital and police began to search for the vehicle, using information given by the woman.

Police were unable to find the vehicle at the address of its owner and a neighbor of that address says they did not hear anything at the time of the incident.

Further investigation was opened into the incident, with the woman agreeing to come in later to provide further evidence if needed.

Jan. 22, 10:40 a.m. – An employee at a business on Union Street said that a man threatened to either punch him or “put a hot one” in him, with the man gesturing that he had a weapon on his person.

It was unclear if the man actually had a weapon at the time.

An hour later a separate person called police to report the incident, referring to the man by a different name. The separate person said that the employee opened the door and the man tried to get by, but the employee would not let him through. At this point the man threatened to shoot the employee and reached toward the waistband of his pants.

The man did not tell the employee why he was there, but it was later found that he did have a legitimate reason to be there.

The employee did not want to press charges at this time, instead noting that he would ask his boss to prohibit the man from entering the property again.