MPD Under the Radar: Massachusetts man allegedly throws objects, obscenities toward Elm Street driver

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.



In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division. For the Manchester Police Department’s daily logs, which provide the starting point for these reports, click here.



The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests. Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Jan. 1, 2:07 a.m. – Several officers were dispatched to a building on Cedar Street after a woman was described as unconscious following a fight. A man was reportedly trying to force people to fight at the location, the person that called police said the fight was between family members. Another caller told police about the fight as well about four minutes after the first caller.

The conclusion of the fight was not detailed in the police report.

Jan. 3 4:04 p.m. – Police were able to resolve a dispute over a parking spot on Hayward Street. The landlord of the building next to the parking spot was alerted to the situation.

Jan. 4, 4:53 p.m. – An individual sought assistance from police because she believed the tenant above her apartment on Lancaster Avenue was engaging in prostitution.

The individual was scared because she saw many people she described as “strange” coming and going in her building heading to the upstairs tenant.

Jan. 4, 5:06 p.m. – A woman reported that a man on Central Street threatened her after she went to his building to try and get her EBT card back.

Police were unable to find the man.

Jan. 4, 9:14 a.m. – A woman was driving on Elm Street when another driver went into her lane. The other driver beeped their horn, began to threaten and swear at the woman and threw an object at her door. The object dented the door of her vehicle, a 2017 Infinity Q50.

The woman got the license plate number of the other car, which came back to a man from Pepperell, Mass.

Additional information was not provided in the report.

Jan. 5, 8:18 a.m. – A man on Leydon Street purchased several BB guns to protect himself from a neighbor who allegedly threatened to poison his dogs.

The man talked to an officer regarding the concerns with the neighbor, but additional information was not provided in the report.

Jan. 5, 12:58 p.m. – A woman wanted to talk to police after her ex-boyfriend from Raymond continually harassed her by phone.

The phone number came up as private on the woman’s phone and the caller hung up as soon as she picked up.

On calls where the woman didn’t take the call, the ex-boyfriend allegedly left voicemails with heavy breathing and music in the background.

According to the woman, the ex-boyfriend made 70 calls in the previous 24 hours.

Police were unable to confirm that the ex-boyfriend made those calls and advised the woman to change her phone number or come back with additional proof they could use to address the situation.