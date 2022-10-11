MPD Under the Radar: Maple Street woman says neighbor escalating harassment with dog poop

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.

In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division.

The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests where information is available.

Excluding any information that could reveal the identity of individuals or organizations, incidents that have been inflicted upon victims will be conveyed with as much accuracy as possible in the hopes that greater awareness about these incidents occurring within Manchester can prevent their reoccurrence to another victim.

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Aug. 23, 1:49 p.m. – A woman reported that her son’s ex-mother-in-law was waiting outside her granddaughter’s workplace on Elm Street and started shouting obscenities at her.

The woman said that she has not seen the former mother-in-law of her son as her son and his spouse have been divorced for several years.

While no threats were made, the woman was given instructions on how to file a restraining order against the ex-mother-in-law.

Aug. 23, 2:16 p.m. – A woman on Maple Street reported that her neighbor had been spying on her and harassing her. The woman also said that the neighbor’s dog was pooping on the woman’s front and back porches at the order of the neighbor.

The woman said she was seeking a restraining order and just wanted the harassment to be documented, as the woman and the neighbor have no communication with each other.

Aug. 23, 3:51 p.m. – An employee of an organization on Mammoth Road called police after two unwelcome individuals attempted to gain entry to the building on Mammoth Road.

The individuals, a man and a woman, harassed the employee several times over the last week.

The employee and other employees and individuals in the building felt threatened by the pair.

Additional information was not provided.

Aug. 24, 6:09 p.m. – Bedford Police informed Manchester Police that a man involved in a call for service they were working on had been spotted on McQuesten Street.

The sister of the man, an ex-convict that was just released from prison in Massachusetts, told Bedford Police that the man was going to kill his family and “that he has burned people.”

Police were unable to find the man at the address identified by Bedford Police and were unable to contact the man by phone.

Aug. 24, 10:49 p.m. – A man on Hanover Street said his father got a call from a blocked phone number.

The individual on the blocked phone number was calling on behalf of another person and said that the father would be killed if he went to a court hearing the next day.

Additional information was not provided.

Aug. 26, 12:05 a.m. – A tenant on Pine Street called police after confronting her neighbor about allegedly smoking crack.

The neighbor would not directly answer the tenant, only saying “I’ll kill you,” over and over.

Aug. 26, 12:11 a.m. – Goffstown Police informed Manchester Police that they received information on a suspect that was spotted on Old Granite Street in Manchester.

The suspect got into a fight with a victim in Goffstown. Both participants in the fight were female and the fight apparently began due to them each wanting to talk to an unspecified gentleman.

The victim needed one stitch on her nose.

Manchester Police found the suspect. The victim received medical care from an ambulance.

Additional information was not provided.