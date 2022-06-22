MPD Under the Radar: Manchester Street woman challenged to fight, then discovers torch

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.

In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division.

For the Manchester Police Department’s daily logs, which provide the starting point for these reports, click here.

The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests where information is available.

Excluding any information that could reveal the identity of individuals or organizations, incidents that have been inflicted upon victims will be conveyed with as much accuracy as possible in the hopes that greater awareness about these incidents occurring within Manchester can prevent their reoccurrence to another victim.

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is welcome to share their accounts of what happened by emailing andy@manchesterinklink.com

Reports from the Manchester Police Department Records Division cost Manchester Ink Link a dollar per page. If you would like to help us continue bringing you this column, please contribute to our efforts here.

May 22, 11:56 a.m. – A man on Valley Street said he was near another man that would not leave him alone, telling police that he needed an officer “immediately.”

Police got the other man to leave the man alone, additional information was not provided.

May 23, 11:33 a.m. – A mother on Beech Street said that their son had gone to another house and learned he smoked marijuana there about ten days earlier, stating that when the son got home, he was different.

The son told the mother that the people at the house threatened the son’s entire family, also taking his phone and “did something with it.”

For the past week, the son had been in and out of the hospital, but the mother reported that no one outside of the family had been inside the house.

Additional information was not provided.

May 23, 1:26 p.m. – Some painters at a house on Old Hackett Hill Road started a fight with a resident for reasons not explained by the resident. According to the resident, the painters grabbed him by the throat and started yelling.

The resident says he did push the painters, but did not say whether this occurred before or after the painters grabbed him.

Additional information was not provided.

May 23, 4:13 p.m. – A man near a business on Queen City Avenue called police after he was threatened by another man about a parking issue at a nearby parking lot.

The man said that the incident occurred when the other man alleged that their cars were parked too closely together.

Although the two men were now separated, the caller wanted the incident documented. The caller also did not want to file a report and said that he was not from the area.

May 23, 5:59 p.m. – A woman on Manchester Street sought to report an incident with another woman.

The woman that talked to police said she went up to the second woman and said “stop selling drugs to my man and get off my corner.”

The woman then challenged the second woman to the fight and she began to back up before the second woman somehow got a torch.

The second woman then attempted to threaten the woman with the torch and also threatened to slash her tires.

The second woman escaped at this point, additional information was not provided.