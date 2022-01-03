MPD Under the Radar: Man with knives forces couple to drive him to robberies

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.



In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division. For the Manchester Police Department’s daily logs, which provide the starting point for these reports, click here.



The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment. Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is welcome to share their accounts by e-mailing andy@manchesterinklink.com

Dec. 3, 4:21 a.m. – A pair of men were seen on Union Street with flashlights looking inside of various cars. The person that called police said it has been an ongoing issue. One man was described as approximately seven feet tall wearing all black clothing and the other was described as a caucasian male wearing a gray hoodie, a Nike backpack and dark pants.

They were last seen heading east on Orange Street according to the caller, but police were unable to find anyone meeting the description in the area.

Dec. 3, 8:20 a.m. – A man on Valley Street called, reporting that his ex-girlfriend has been harassing him constantly for the past week, calling him at work and sending numerous messages on social media.

He wanted to file a report for a potential restraining order if the harassment continued. After investigation, police determined that the harassment originated outside of their jurisdiction. No further information was available.

Dec. 3, 11:25 a.m. – Two women were sighted in front of a store on Maple Street fighting with each other. The caller believed that the women were possibly mother and daughter and locked their doors to ensure they couldn’t come inside.

This is all the information the caller gave the police before hanging up their 911 call.

Approximately three minutes later, one of the women arrived at the lobby of the Michael Briggs Public Safety Building to talk to police. She said that she was the one who was assaulted, instigating the fight verbally but not touching the other woman.

This woman was bleeding, but refused medical attention.

An hour later, the woman said that she was upset at another customer, reiterating that she started the incident but just wanted to talk to someone as she said she has “ongoing life issues.”

Dec. 4, 12:45 a.m. – Police broke up a fight outside a restaurant on Elm Street only described as “small.”

Dec. 4, 2:15 a.m. – A man arrived at a local hospital seeking treatment for a stab wound in his hand, asking for police support as well as he said his wife was the one that did the stabbing. Several officers arrived on Kimball Street to find the woman, eventually making contact at approximately 3:15 a.m. The case was later reclassified as domestic violence.

Additional information was not provided in the report.

Dec. 4, 8:27 a.m. – At a point between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. earlier that morning, a woman and her fiancé were threatened by a 30-year-old man using the alias “David.” David said he would kill the couple if they did not drive them to a pair of nearby businesses so he could rob the businesses.

The couple drove David to the first business, but then drove away once they dropped him off.

The woman was sleeping inside a car in the parking lot of a business along the South Willow Street corridor where the fiancé was working at the time.

According to the woman, “David” had three knives and a pellet gun, had gauge earrings, and had hands that were cut and bleeding.

Dec. 8, 9:42 a.m. – Police responded to Manchester Street after receiving a call from a woman saying that a man grabbed her at a nearby store. She could not remember the name of the store, but showed a red mark on her arm made by the man to the officers.

A description of the man was not given in the report and it was not clear if they found the man, but they told the woman to call if she spotted the man again.