MPD Under the Radar: Man with hammer charges through door, attacks employee on Pine Street

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.



In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division. For the Manchester Police Department’s daily logs, which provide the starting point for these reports, click here.



The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests where information is available. Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is welcome to share their accounts of what happened by emailing andy@manchesterinklink.com

Jan. 8, 12:47 p.m. – An employee of a business on Pine Street told police that a man charged at her with a hammer. The man broke a door while charging at her, with the door scheduled to be fixed on Monday. The employee said that the man was still in the building, but in a separate room.

By the time police arrived, the man had left the building on a bike. He was later arrested.

Jan. 8, 10:06 p.m. – An individual on Green Street called police and had some sort of argument with possibly a boyfriend and a roommate. The individual did not want to answer the dispatcher’s questions, continuing to argue and saying she wanted someone to leave.

She later began to argue about car keys.

One person involved in the argument was 39 years old, one person involved in the argument was from Maine and one person involved in the argument was eventually arrested. However, additional context was not provided.

Jan. 8, 4:16 p.m. – An employee at a business on South Main Street said he saw two individuals arguing outside about a wallet. Both parties requested that the employee call the police.

One of the individuals was wearing a yellow and black hoodie. Additional information was not provided.

Jan. 8, 4:38 p.m. – An individual informed police that her ex-friend confronted her at a fast food restaurant on Second Street, spitting on her car, threatening to beat her up and kill her. She provided police with surveillance of the incident.

Police contacted the ex-friend, but this information was not provided in the report. After further investigation, the incident proved to be a civil matter and outside of police jurisdiction.

Jan. 8, 4:54 p.m. – A man at a restaurant on South Willow Street says his pickup truck was hit by a Dodge Avenger and left the area. The man was able to get the attention of the Dodge driver and the two were now stopped on the Brown Avenue exit of I-293 Northbound.

All parties were cooperative, the owner of the Dodge later said there was minor damage to his car as well.