MPD Under the Radar: Man wants to use Hanover Street bathroom, must wait until alleged drug user leaves

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.

In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division. For the Manchester Police Department’s daily logs, which provide the starting point for these reports, click here.

The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests where information is available. Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is welcome to share their accounts of what happened by emailing andy@manchesterinklink.com

Feb. 5, 7:54 a.m. – An employee on Union Street called police following a verbal altercation with a customer. After screaming, the customer wanted the employee to “drop down,” and the employee then insulted the customer’s fingernails, adding that they “couldn’t use the ATM to cut them.”

The employee believes the customer was belligerent because she was the reason the customer’s roommate was fired from a position. Information regarding why the roommate was fired or whether the roommate worked at the store was not included in the report.

Feb. 5, 11:33 p.m. – A man on Walnut Street called police after concerns that the mother of his nine-year-old daughter would not let him see his daughter.

The man was outside the mother’s house, with the mother’s new boyfriend then yelling at the man to leave the premises while he was on the phone with police.

At this point, the man hung up. However, approximately ten minutes later, the boyfriend called the police regarding the man. The boyfriend said that the mother left to purchase him a burger and fries and later the man began to assault her.

The boyfriend said that the man had been stalking the mother and the daughter was in a nearby truck.

Additional information was not provided, an investigation into the matter was opened.

Feb. 6, 4:50 p.m. – A property manager on Prospect Street called police after a man he referred to as “Jay” would not stop pounding on the front door.

The property manager said that “Jay” was threatening the life of one of the building’s residents.

Shortly after the property manager called police, “Jay” left the premises.

Feb. 6, 4:53 p.m. – An employee of a restaurant on Hanover Street called police after a man locked himself in a bathroom stall in order to allegedly do drugs.

The employee said that the man was trespassing, having been asked to leave the restaurant before. A second person called police to report the man, stating that he had to use the bathroom but could not due to the man. The second person was advised by the dispatcher not to use the bathroom at that time.

Officers arrived approximately five minutes after the call was initiated, but by that point the man was gone.

It was unclear if the second person was able to use the bathroom after the man left.

Feb. 6, 7:23 p.m. – A woman on Maple Street called police after a friend of hers was having what was referred to as a “mental breakdown.” The friend shortly after the woman called police, leading the woman to end the call. However, the woman called back approximately half an hour later after the friend returned.

The friend said that her fingers were frozen and that she wanted her “stuff” back. The report also indicated that the friend was “only wearing slippers.”

Then the friend called police, saying a 15-year-old pulled a knife on her and that she now had frostbite.

After hanging up, the friend called police again several more times, eventually swearing at officers as they arrived and refusing ambulance assistance.

Additional information was not provided.