MPD Under the Radar: Man unable to instigate lethal fight despite hand gestures and jumping side to side

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.

In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division.

Jan. 2, 8:07 a.m. – A man on Gem Drive called police in response to another man.

The other man was trying to get the caller to start a fight with him so he could kill the caller.

While the caller was contacting police, the man was nearby jumping side to side and making hand motions in an attempt to provoke the caller.

The caller told police that this has been going on since Oct. 26

Additional information was not provided.

Jan. 2, 2:11 p.m. – An Uber driver called police from Elm Street regarding a passenger. The driver told police that the passenger had made threats and harassed him on multiple occasions.

Additional information was not provided.

Jan. 2, 9:23 p.m. – A panhandler outside a business on Hanover Street was reportedly hitting the windows of the business and scaring customers.

It is not certain what precipitated the behavior, but the operators of the business asked that he be removed from the area.

During the call to police, the panhandler reportedly began exposing himself to customers.

The panhandler left the scene before police could arrive. Police identified him nearby approximately two hours later and he agreed not to return to the business.

Jan. 3, 7:10 p.m. – A woman on Maple Street wished to file a report over the phone after a person continued to drive by her address and throw things at her while also yelling things at her.

It is not clear what was yelled at or thrown at the woman.

The woman also believed that the driver was a registered sex offender according to other individuals she knows that believed they knew driver.

The woman added that the driver had left the area, but the woman wanted the incident documented.

Jan. 4 11:57 a.m. – A woman and a mechanic got into an argument at a car dealership following a test drive.

The woman and her fiancé were in the car and the mechanic was driving. Throughout the test drive, the woman said the mechanic was verballing assaulting her and would not stop the car upon request.

She also alleged that the mechanic recorded the entire incident and that it triggered her post-traumatic stress syndrome.

The woman and the fiancé then sat in the parking lot of a business near the car dealership for four hours waiting to talk to an officer.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., an officer was sent to investigate the issue with the mechanic. He learned that the woman also recorded the incident and the mechanic could not stop the vehicle due to safety concerns, letting her out approximately 30 seconds after her initial request.

The mechanic also indicated that the woman was upset that he did not validate concerns she felt were present in the vehicle. He also indicated that other employees at the dealership found her to be unpleasant and unreasonable.

Jan. 4, 12:51 p.m. – A man and a woman were spotted yelling at each other on Elm Street. The argument began over a parking space and also involved something about waiting for a dumpster on Elm Street.

The man claimed the woman tried to hit him.

Police indicated that the woman was also arguing with other people in the vicinity and walking down the street with her boyfriend.

The woman reported that the man was upset because she pulled into a parking spot that the man said he had paid for and then fabricated the claim that she tried to hit him.

This parking spot was described as being near a bus stop.

Additional information was not provided.

Jan. 4, 1:16 p.m. – A woman on Mechanic Street tried to exit her car and then was nearly hit by the driver of another car. A Toyota 4 Runner was involved, but it is unclear if that was the woman’s car or the other car.

The woman then tried to walk into a nearby building, but the driver continued to scream at her. As this happened, the driver used her phone in trying to record the woman.

Additional information was not provided.