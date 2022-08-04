MPD Under the Radar: Man tries to prevent phone theft by claiming he has planted bomb in his phone

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.

In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division.

For the Manchester Police Department’s daily logs, which provide the starting point for these reports, click here.

The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests where information is available.

Excluding any information that could reveal the identity of individuals or organizations, incidents that have been inflicted upon victims will be conveyed with as much accuracy as possible in the hopes that greater awareness about these incidents occurring within Manchester can prevent their re-occurrence to another victim.

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is welcome to share their accounts of what happened by emailing andy@manchesterinklink.com

June 21, 8:25 p.m. – The manager of an organization on Manchester Street called police after a man on the second floor of the building said that he wanted to hurt people.

According to the manager, the man told everyone that “in order to prevent people from stealing his phone, he planted a bomb within the phone.”

When dispatch asked if the man was serious about the bomb threat, the manager replied that the man was 100 percent serious about hurting people.

Police found the man on the third floor of the building and escorted him out. While the manager did not wish to pursue criminal charges against the man, he was banned from the building for a day.

June 22, 11:12 a.m. – A man was spotted outside a business on Brown Avenue, screaming. He threw something at the woman that called police and then left the scene with another man while the woman was on the phone with police.

The car he drove off in, a 2008 Subaru Forester, was registered to an address in Merrimack.

It’s unclear if Merrimack Police investigated the address or found the man or why the man was screaming.

Police told the woman to call back if the man returned.

June 22, 10:32 p.m. – A man was on a first date with a woman and while driving, another driver began tailgating the couple.

The driver began to scream and swear at the man, telling him to go faster. At the corner of Union and Salmon Street, the man parked the car and approached the driver, asking him what his problem was.

At this point, the driver pointed a gun at the man and told him “not to be a tough guy.” The man then drove away.

The man soon afterward called police, with an officer asking where he could meet him. The man did not want to meet with the officer, as he said he informed the officer about the ongoing date and requested to meet with him the next day.

Additional information was not provided.

July 6, 9:07 a.m. – A caller from Vernon Street expressed concern over a neighbor who brandished a firearm at a landscaper earlier in the day.

While police confirmed the incident with the landscaper, it is not clear if they ever made contact with the neighbor.

Additional information was not available.

July 6, 10:51 a.m. – A man from Durham called police regarding a road rage incident on June 10 where a driver on South Willow Street threatened to kill him.

It is not clear why the driver wanted to kill the Durham man or why the Durham man didn’t report the incident on June 10.

Additional information was not provided.

July 6, 12:42 p.m. – A person called police after spotting a dog inside a Ford Fusion near Veterans’ Park for what he referred to as “quite a while.”

While the windows were open a crack, he felt that it was too hot for the dog to be inside the car that long.

Officers discovered that the car was still running and the air conditioner was working properly.

Additional information was not provided.