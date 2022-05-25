MPD Under the Radar: Man threatens to shoot up South Willow Street restaurant due to bad food

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.

In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division. For the Manchester Police Department’s daily logs, which provide the starting point for these reports, click here.

The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests where information is available. Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is welcome to share their accounts of what happened by emailing andy@manchesterinklink.com

Reports from the Manchester Police Department Records Division cost Manchester Ink Link a dollar per page. If you would like to help us continue bringing you this column, please contribute to our efforts here.

April 3, 2:23 p.m. – Police were required to break up a dispute on Valley Street between a woman and her father. The woman said the father wanted her to move into their house, but now he doesn’t.

On her call to police, the dispatcher could hear him yelling in the background. She did not believe he had any weapons.

A case was filed, officers issued an unspecified verbal warning.

April 3, 7:07 p.m. – Earlier in the day, a motorcycle rider said that a white pickup truck tried to run him off the road near the intersection of Elm Street and Valley Street.

The pickup truck driver was allegedly swearing and threatening the motorcycle rider. It is not clear why.

The motorcycle rider gave police the pickup truck’s license plate number. Additional information was not provided.

April 3, 8:55 p.m. – A manager at a restaurant on South Willow Street said that she had a customer call the store saying he was unsatisfied with their food and was going to “shoot out the restaurant.”

The manager was unsure who the caller was, police could not trace the phone number to any recognized individual.

The manager did not want to file a report, only let police know that the call occurred. She added that she gets calls from upset customers often.

Police advised the manager to call 911 immediately if the customer returned to the restaurant.

April 7, 9:41 a.m. – A worker on Market Street complained about a male and female nearby who had been arguing loudly for several hours. The worker tried to contact the male and female with no success.

Police intervened and determined no crime was committed by anyone; officers were able to stop the argument.

April 7, 9:56 a.m. – An employee at a store on Gold Street called police after a customer threatened to come back and rob the store.

The customer was upset because he was not allowed to send a money transfer without identification.

Police were provided a picture of the person.

April 7, 11:01 p.m. – A man on Union Street called police after he got phone calls and messages from people threatening to beat him up.

The individuals say they know where the man lives and threatened to “beat the brakes” off him.

The calls and messages were potentially in reference to an incident where the man quit his job.

No further information was provided.