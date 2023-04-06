MPD Under the Radar: Man on Hanover Street suddenly agrees that it is indeed not his phone

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.

In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division.

For the Manchester Police Department’s daily logs, which provide the starting point for these reports, click here.

The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests where information is available.

Excluding any information that could reveal the identity of individuals or organizations, incidents that have been inflicted upon victims will be conveyed with as much accuracy as possible in the hopes that greater awareness about these incidents occurring within Manchester can prevent their re-occurrence to another victim.

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is welcome to share their accounts of what happened by emailing andy@manchesterinklink.com

Reports from the Manchester Police Department Records Division cost Manchester Ink Link a dollar per page. If you would like to help us continue bringing you this column, please contribute to our efforts here.

March 13, 1:27 a.m. – A woman on Merrimack Street parked her car in the alley behind her building, but a neighbor started yelling at her. The neighbor said that was her spot and began throwing things at the car, causing damage. It is not specified what was thrown at the car.

The woman wanted an officer to come down later that morning to see the car damage.

Additional information was not provided.

March 13, 1:47 a.m. – Elsewhere on Merrimack Street, a woman called police after she was awoken by people yelling and screaming. She told police the people kept on talking about guns.

Police were dispatched to the scene, with officers discovering that the yelling came from a dispute between two neighbors.

Additional information was not provided.

March 13, 9:18 p.m. – A customer was inside a fast-food restaurant on Second Street when another man jumped out in front of him and threatened to shoot him.

The customer said that the man reached into his waistband while he was making this threat and “threw up gang signs.” The gang signs were not described.

The customer said he did not see a firearm.

Approximately three minutes later, police arrived on the scene. After approximately half an hour, it was determined that there were no firearms in the possession of either party and no crimes had been committed.

Both parties were advised to go their separate ways.

March 15, 1:56 p.m. – Police were dispatched to a building on Hanover Street. In a hallway within the building, a man, a second man who did not live there, and a woman were having an argument over ownership of a cell phone.

The man who did not live there had possession of the phone, but the woman said he had left the visiting man borrow the phone. It was not clear what the other man was doing there.

Approximately five minutes later, the visiting man suddenly gave the phone back to the woman without further rancor, agreeing that it was not his phone.

However, it is not clear why he came to this conclusion as additional information was not provided.

March 16, 1:56 a.m. – Occupants of a vehicle fell asleep while at the drive-thru of a restaurant on Second Street.

The request for police services was cancelled upon arrival. Additional information was not provided.

March 16, 2:28 p.m. – There was a fight on Beech Street and someone somehow hit a medical pendant that alerted a call center, with a representative of the call center then calling police.

The representative said they could hear the woman yelling at a man, threatening to kill him. The man said nothing, the representative said they did not know the woman’s name and said nothing else about the man.

Officers were dispatched to the scene where a verbal warning was given to someone.

Additional information was not provided.

March 16, 4:43 p.m. – A person on Massabesic Street called police, saying his cousin was screaming at his grandmother, but was unsure if there had been a physical altercation.

Approximately 15 minutes later it was determined that the screaming was actually coming from a video game.

Additional information was not provided.