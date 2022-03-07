MPD Under the Radar: Man leaves unsolicited Teddy Bear inside Chestnut Street woman’s room, later opens her door and stares at her

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.

In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division. For the Manchester Police Department’s daily logs, which provide the starting point for these reports, click here.

The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests where information is available. Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is welcome to share their accounts of what happened by emailing andy@manchesterinklink.com

Feb. 2, 7:33 a.m. – A resident on West Merrimack Street called police after he thought he heard a nearby verbal confrontation. The resident had called police for a similar incident on Jan. 27 not described in the report.

Police were unable to find the individuals fighting, the resident thought it had been between two brothers.

Police talked to the resident’s neighbor who did not hear anything, but thought the resident might have heard him yelling at his cat and thought that was the verbal fight.

Feb. 2, 9:29 a.m. – A woman in a building on Chestnut Street called police after a man in a nearby apartment snuck into her room and left a teddy bear. The man also posted a love letter on her door. Another time he opened the door and looked at her for an unspecified amount of time.

It is unclear if police found the man, an investigation into the incident was opened.

Feb. 2, 10:19 p.m. – A man on Amory Street called police reporting that there was an assailant in his apartment who would not stop slapping him.

The man told police he is paralyzed from the neck down and his motorized wheelchair was stuck. At the beginning of the call, the assailant had struck him twice, but repeatedly struck him during the call.

The man added that the assailant lived in his building.

Additional information was not provided.

Feb. 3, 7:11 p.m. – A mother living on Amherst Street said that her child and a few friends were at an event nearby when another group of kids chased them. The mother was told by the child that the group was armed, and one of the child’s friends was beat up.

Police believe that this was related to a call that night on Union Street.

The child was not injured.

Feb. 4, 7:41 p.m. – A person called police, stating she saw a man chasing a woman down Litchfield Lane, trying to hit her. At the time of the call, the person could not see the man or the woman, but heard yelling.

Additional information was not provided.

Feb. 4, 12:07 a.m. – A person flagged down nearby officers on Pine Street to report an individual who was threatened with a knife. The knife incident occurred near the intersection of Union and Pearl Streets.

Additional information in the report was redacted.

Feb. 4, 4:57 p.m. – A woman on Henriette Street called police to report two people outside her building harassing her.

The woman would not specify where on Henriette Street she lived, so Goffstown Police were informed since the woman’s apartment may have been beyond the Manchester border.

After a few minutes, the woman hung up and said she would wait for police to arrive. Additional information was not provided.