MPD Under the Radar: Man kicked out of business after employee allegedly tries to sell him drugs, steals his jacket

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.



In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division. For the Manchester Police Department’s daily logs, which provide the starting point for these reports, click here.



The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests where information is available. Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is welcome to share their accounts of what happened by emailing andy@manchesterinklink.com

Jan. 9, 4:13 p.m. – A door dash contractor driving a Ford F-150 was at a drive-thru restaurant on South Willow Street and refused to leave the drive-thru window for some reason not described.

The vehicle left before police arrived on scene.

Jan. 10, 11:10 a.m. – A man on Pleasant Street claimed his roommate attacked him. The roommate drove away west on Pleasant Street in a white Mercedes. The man did not receive any injuries in the attack.

The man in the Mercedes was later found and arrested.

Jan. 10, 5:53 p.m. – A woman called police after her sister-in-law was attacked by someone living on Walnut Street with a crow bar. The woman and others were trying to help the sister-in-law move out.

Medical assistance was not needed, the suspect was found inside the building hiding and was eventually arrested.

Jan. 11, 1:27 p.m. – A 17-year-old girl on Beech Street threatened to kill his father, leading to the father and another daughter to arrive at the police station.

Additional information was not available.

Jan. 11, 3:10 p.m. – Police received word about a dog trapped inside a car on McGregor Street. The car was a white Toyota Camry belonging to a woman from Deering. The dog was described as “small.”

The woman was located and said she would return soon, and had only been away for the car for 10 minutes.

It was unclear if the window had been left ajar to allow air for the dog.

Jan. 11, 5:11 p.m. – A woman on Somerville Street called police after her landlord locked her out of her apartment without an eviction notice.

The woman was concerned about her cat, which was still inside the apartment.

An hour later, police were able to find the landlord, who said that the woman had been served an eviction notice. The landlord was amenable to arranging a time for the tenant to get her things.

Jan. 16, 11:34 p.m. – A man claimed that he was kicked out of a business on Old Granite Street and one of the employees stole his jacket. He said that the reason why he was kicked out is the employee tried to sell him drugs.

The man wanted to speak with an officer, but was told that it would be a while.

Additional information was not available.

Jan. 17, 8:55 p.m. – A woman on Kosciuszko Street said he had been getting disturbing voice mails from a “Nathan” in Laconia, who she described as an acquaintance through another friend.

In the voice mail, “Nathan” said he would “blow her head off” if she came to his house in Laconia. The woman had a fight with her ex-best friend, who is married to “Nathan,” but it is unclear what the fight was about.

The woman and “Nathan” later had a fight about “Nathan’s” daughter.

The woman was advised to obtain a restraining order against “Nathan.”