MPD Under the Radar: Man held hostage for four days before anyone notices

Jan. 3, 5:45 p.m. – A woman on Arizona Street was threatened by a friend of her landlord, saying that the landlord’s friend was going to have someone shoot her.

The landlord’s friend also allegedly damaged her motor vehicle.

Additional information was not provided.

Jan. 3, 3:19 p.m. – A man on Hanover Street said that another man held him hostage at knife-point from Wednesday to Saturday. The other man also forced the man take money out of his bank account during the experience.

The man says that security in his building made the other man leave the building on Saturday for being an “unwanted guest.”

An investigation was opened into the incident.

Jan. 4, 5:41 p.m. – A man called police after accusing a school bus driver of running him over following an argument. The driver would not give the man his identification after some sort of incident that was not explained in the report, so the man then took the driver’s

Jan. 4, 11:24 p.m. – A passenger in a car travelling past Canal Street thought that someone threw a rock at a car he was driving in, but was not sure if it was a rock or not.

For some reason, the passenger did not call police until his car reached the airport. Londonderry Police were asked to confirm that the object was not a bullet.

Additional information was not provided.

Jan. 4, 11:53 p.m. – A business manager on Hanover Street called police after a man refused to leave. According to the manager, the business closed an hour earlier and the man was throwing chairs at him.

Approximately 30 minutes later, the man was removed from the premises and given a verbal no trespassing order.

Jan. 5, 9:59 a.m. – A woman on Tarrytown Road called police after a neighbor accused her of stealing a three-carat diamond ring that was supposed to come to the neighbor in the mail.

The neighbor has accused her three times prior to the woman’s call to police.

Ultimately, the woman wanted to make a record of the fact that she does not have the diamond and would let police know if the harassment persists.

Jan. 5, 10:50 a.m. – A man issued a threat against a Clifford Avenue resident, adding that he would also “ruin his car.”

The threat was apparently in retaliation after the Clifford Avenue resident got the man fired and because a person blocked another person. The identities of the people blocking and being blocked was redacted. There was no other information on what the blocking inferred, however a neighbor also confirmed the blocking and the threats.

The Clifford Avenue resident believes the man is in a gang and the resident is worried about the wellbeing of his daughter.

An hour later, the Clifford Avenue resident shared a pair of text messages from the man. The first said “two can play at that game” and the second said “I hope something happens to your car because you’re too broke to fix it.”

The resident was told that these texts did not rise to the level of criminal threatening, but he was urged to return with any direct threats against himself or his property and was advised on how to obtain a civil restraining order.

Jan. 5, 5:52 p.m. – A grandma on Youville Street told police that kids that knew her grandson were threatening to come to her house with guns.

She said that they were on foot and on their way and told the grandson on shapchat “If we catch you, watch out.”

An investigation was opened into the incident.

Jan. 5, 8:53 p.m. – A woman in a Grey Honda Accord driving down Second Street that a woman driving a Nissan Rogue just banged on her window and had just showed up to her house recently.

It is not clear if the woman in the Accord lives on Second Street or nearby, but the woman in the Accord said the Rogue woman wanted to fight her.

The Rogue was described as orange and heading toward Granite Street. The caller said she was going to head to meet with police in person, but decided to head home once she could no longer see Rogue woman.

Jan. 6, 5:13 p.m. – A man on Cartier Street was accosted by two women outside his car as he was sitting in his car, a BMW.

The man had issues with his neighbor over a dog, but it was not clear if the women were related to these issues.

During the call to police, the woman tried to get the man to fight them, and then they began to record him. A man was also there with the women, but it was unclear what he was doing.

Additional information was not provided.