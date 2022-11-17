MPD Under the Radar: Man eats pizza in non-pizza zone, police intervene

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.

In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division.

For the Manchester Police Department’s daily logs, which provide the starting point for these reports, click here.

The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests where information is available.

Excluding any information that could reveal the identity of individuals or organizations, incidents that have been inflicted upon victims will be conveyed with as much accuracy as possible in the hopes that greater awareness about these incidents occurring within Manchester can prevent their re-occurrence to another victim.

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is welcome to share their accounts of what happened by emailing andy@manchesterinklink.com

Reports from the Manchester Police Department Records Division cost Manchester Ink Link a dollar per page. If you would like to help us continue bringing you this column, please contribute to our efforts here.

Oct. 5, 3:29 p.m. – Police intervened after a man on Elm Street said someone came up to him and said he was going to shoot him.

The man said he was unsure if the other person was in possession of a gun and said he ran off to some nearby railroad tracks.

Police found the suspect nearby at a store, but the man refused to press charges. Police ordered the man to leave the store.

Oct. 6, 4:23 p.m. – A woman on Blaine Street called police, saying that her neighbor is threatening to kill her once she leaves her apartment, and is now also blocking her car.

The neighbor is also threatening to kill her boyfriend.

During the call, the neighbor was yelling at the woman saying he was going to slash her tires and she is afraid for the safety of her children. She is also afraid the neighbor make break into her apartment when she leaves.

Further investigation revealed that the neighbor was upset because the woman’s boyfriend threatened to beat him up.

Police advised both parties to stay away from each other and advised both parties about protection orders in case either party wanted to go in that direction.

Oct. 6, 8:02 p.m. – An off-duty employee went into a store on Main Street and began threatening the staff. The employee had no weapons, but said “I will make a phone call and you will all be dead. I can have you all killed.”

The off-duty employee left the store 15 minutes before the store’s manager called police.

Oct. 8, 12:59 a.m. – A person called police reporting an altercation at the corner of Lake Avenue and Wilson Street.

The person said there was a man walking with a woman and another man that was in a car somehow involved.

Someone on the scene mentioned a gun, but it was unclear if there was a gun or who had it.

The caller did not get a good description of anyone involved in the altercation, as his view was obstructed by a bush.

Police searched the area for the participants of the altercation, no further information was provided.

Oct. 8, 3:06 a.m. – A person called police saying there were four or five people under the influence of heroin involved in a fight on Somerville Street. The person also said that there was a “wanted” man in a nearby apartment as well as prostitutes.

The same person called police earlier about drug deals going on at the apartment.

Police went to the apartment, but there was no answer from inside.

Information was not provided on the fight.

Oct. 8, 1:22 p.m. – There was an unhappy customer at a restaurant on South Beech Street and he allegedly picked up a tip jar and threw it at a female employee.

The customer drove away in a white Dodge pickup truck, but the owner was unable to get a license plate number.

Additional information was not available.

Oct. 8, 5:40 p.m. – An individual was eating a pizza in a restaurant on John Devine Drive, but the restaurant did not serve pizza. This individual was asked to leave, but he would not.

Police arrived on scene and escorted him off the premises.

Additional information on the pizza was not provided.