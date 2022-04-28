MPD Under the Radar: Man dragging suspicious large roll of wire down Gold Street asked to stop

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.

In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division.

For the Manchester Police Department’s daily logs, which provide the starting point for these reports, click here.

The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests where information is available. Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

March 6, 12:28 a.m. – Two individuals were reported at a business on Elm Street engaged in what was described as “mutual combat.”

Additional information was not provided.

March 6, 3:30 a.m. – An individual called police after a man punched him in the face and another part of his head while he was on Lowell Street.

Police investigated the area, but could not find the suspect. The individual did not see which way the man escaped after the incident.

March 6, 5:31 p.m. – Police received a report of a teenage male beating up a man in a Volkswagen on Second Street.

The teenager owned a black Toyota, and soon other individuals inside the Toyota began to punch the Volkswagen man.

An employee of a nearby store called police regarding the incident, the employee witnessed the incident and provided details once police arrived.

March 7, 5:36 p.m. – A woman on Warner Street called police after an incident when she was moving out of her apartment. An argument ensued when the woman tried to take her “internet box” when her roommate threatened to shoot her.

Additional information was not provided. An investigation was opened into the incident.

March 7, 6:50 p.m. – A man got into an argument with an intoxicated man while in his car and then called police while in the car on Hayward Street. The man eventually got the intoxicated man out of his car, with police heading to meet with the intoxicated man.

Once police arrived, the intoxicated man did not know where he was or what his phone number was, and then yelled at police to leave.

March 30, 2:49 a.m. – A man in dark camouflaged clothing and a backpack was reported dragging a large roll of wire on Gold Street. The man was discovered by police and found to have legally taken the wire from a nearby dumpster, but was advised to transport the wire in a safer way moving forward, as it was being dragged down the street.