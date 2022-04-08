MPD Under the Radar: Man claiming to be “Archangel Michael, Son of the Virgin Mary” hurls obscenities at neighbor

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.

In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division. For the Manchester Police Department’s daily logs, which provide the starting point for these reports, click here.

The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests where information is available. Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is welcome to share their accounts of what happened by emailing andy@manchesterinklink.com

Feb. 17, 6:42 p.m. – Two men and two women were involved in a fight along an alley way near Pine Street according to a nearby resident, who thought he heard one of the women talk about possessing a gun.

The resident did not see the woman with a gun, he just heard someone in the group say the woman had a gun.

It is unclear what happened next, but several minutes later, the resident’s neighbor started screaming at her, using obscenities toward her and claiming to be “The Archangel Michael, Son of the Virgin Mary.”

It is also unclear whether the neighbor was one of the people involved in the fight.

Police arrived several minutes later to resolve the incident, everyone on the scene cooperated with police requests. An investigation was opened into the incident.

March 17, 12:36 a.m. – A woman on Belmont Street called police after her male roommate was trying to get into her room without her permission.

The male roommate continued to bang on the door of her room and slipped threatening letters under the door during the call to police.

Police arrived on the scene several minutes later to deescalate the situation, but details were not available as to how that was achieved.

March 17, 5:25 p.m. – A woman on Harvard Street called police after she could not get into her house, with her ex-boyfriend having locked her out of the house.

The woman and her ex-boyfriend had been together for 13 years and were undergoing a separation.

There was no physical altercation in the dispute.

Police mediated the dispute; additional details were redacted.

March 18, 12:31 p.m. – A man was in the lobby of Manchester Police Department Headquarters with a woman to report an assault that occurred in a restaurant on Elm Street the previous night. The man was hit twice in the head with mason jars and the woman was attacked by another female in a fight.

The man said that the bouncer did nothing to respond to the incident and the woman said someone stole her keys. The man also said he had talked to an officer the previous night, but this could not be confirmed.

An investigation was opened into the incident, additional information was not provided.

March 18, 1:40 p.m. – An individual at a business on Canal Street called police, saying that an employee wearing clothes from a nearby business on Elm Street engaged in an altercation with him.

The Canal Street business also called police reporting the Elm Street employee was causing a separate disruption.

The individual was transported to a nearby hospital. Additional information was not provided.

March 18, 4:38 p.m. – A man on Sheffield Road called police saying his car and two others were towed for no apparent reason.

Additional information was not provided.