MPD Under the Radar: Man banned from Brown Avenue restaurant for a year

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.

In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division.

For the Manchester Police Department's daily logs, which provide the starting point for these reports, click here.

The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests where information is available.

Excluding any information that could reveal the identity of individuals or organizations, incidents that have been inflicted upon victims will be conveyed with as much accuracy as possible in the hopes that greater awareness about these incidents occurring within Manchester can prevent their re-occurrence to another victim.

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is welcome to share their accounts of what happened by emailing andy@manchesterinklink.com

July 10, 1:31 a.m. – A person on South Main Street called police after hearing his neighbors yelling and fighting, believing they were intoxicated.

The neighbors were having a barbeque at the time and the person was unsure if the fighting had gotten physical.

Dispatchers believed this call could be related to another family barbeque fight on Bowman Street happening at the same time.

Officers arrived at the location and determined no crimes had been committed.

July 10, 1:01 p.m. – Police intervened after a fight between a man and a woman over a lost or stray dog walking through Stark Park.

The fight happened after a woman living nearby unleashed a husky from her property and called police after the owner of the husky was walking it through the park unleashed. It is unclear if the woman in the fight was the woman living nearby or if the owner of the dog was the man or the woman in the fight.

July 11, 1:25 a.m. – An employee at a restaurant on Brown Avenue called police after a man did not pay his bill, touched a waitress and got into an argument with wait staff.

The employee told police the man left his phone and other items behind and believed the man was in possession of a firearm.

Approximately 20 minutes later, the man called police from a business nearby, saying that he wants his phone back and that employees at the restaurant offered him drugs.

Officers met with the man, who was not found in possession of a weapon.

Charges were not charged against the man, although he was banned from the restaurant for a year.

July 11, 3:44 p.m. – A man walked up to a business on South Willow Street and threatened a woman and the woman’s husband, using a slur against the woman and threatening to shoot the husband.

It is not clear why he did this, and he also said something to someone else in the parking lot of the business.

The man walked away, and the woman said she no longer needed assistance but would contact police again if she changed her mind.

July 11, 5:55 p.m. – Two men were walking with a female child near the area of Chestnut Street and Central Street when a woman noticed they began arguing.

The woman told police that one of the men yelled that he was going to “merk this guy.”

Police were unable to find the men or the female child, additional information was not provided.

July 11, 7:17 p.m. – A woman said her brother had been admitted to a nearby hospital and was trying to get the brother’s wallet out of a business on West Hancock Street, but employees at the business would not return the wallet to the woman.

The woman said that the hospital needed information in the wallet and asked for police assistance.

Police learned that the wallet was placed in a safe and employees at the business at that time did not have access to the safe, which was only accessible to employees coming in at a later shift.

Additional information was not provided.

July 11, 7:21 p.m. – A woman on Hevey Street requested police to remove a man in possession of a fire arm.

The man, who lives in the area, was involved in some sort of argument.

The woman said the man had not pointed the firearm at her. Instead, he had pointed at her with his finger in a gun motion and said “she belonged in the ground.”

Police talked to the man and he said he never made that comment and accused the woman of tampering with his mail.

No charges were filed.