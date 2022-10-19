MPD Under the Radar: Man accuses South Willow Street employees of stealing money via flashlight

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.

In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division.

Aug. 28, 12:26 p.m. – An Uber driver went to Elm Street to pick up a fare. The passenger was rude and the driver refused to let the passenger in the car, but the passenger then threatened the driver, saying he would “mess him up.”

Police were unable to find the driver or the passenger.

Aug. 28, 8:20 p.m. – Two people entered a restaurant on South Willow Street to tell employees that there was a man outside in nearby woods walking around with a gun.

The people could not describe the man or explain why he had a gun.

Police were unable to find the man. Employees of the restaurant said they would check security cameras and provide police with any information they find.

Sept. 14, 7:16 p.m. – A woman on Pennacook Street said she had received over 200 text messages from an unknown phone number talking about murder and sending people to her “hose.”

The texts also asked for her name and address and phone number.

Police attempted to contact the individual or individuals making the threats with no success.

Sept. 14, 7:08 p.m. – A man inside a restaurant on South Willow Street was “freaking out” according to restaurant employees. The man accused the employees of “stealing his money through a flashlight” and he ran to the back of the restaurant when he saw that employees were calling 911.

The man had left the scene by the time police arrived.

Sept. 15, 8:45 a.m. – A woman had a disagreement with a gas station on South Willow Street, stating that the gas station improperly charged her credit card and she did not receive gas for her car.

The woman added that she now did not have enough gas in her car to get her kids to school.

Additional information was not provided.

Sept. 21, 2:43 p.m. – A woman from Thornton Street said she received text messages from an unknown phone number. The first text message was a picture of a guy in a ski mask holding a gun.

Later messages stated that the people from the unknown phone number have been paid $35,000 to “terminate” her and have her followed for a week as well as stating that they are bugging her phone.

Police opened an investigation into the matter.

Sept. 21, 2:48 p.m. – A man on Chestnut Street called police, saying that another man with “crazy eyes” chased him through Victory Park and wanted to beat him up.

The other man chased the man all the way to Elm Street, and the man said that the other man “looked high on drugs.”

The man could not provide details on the other man’s description and would not provide his location on Chestnut Street to discuss the matter further with officers.