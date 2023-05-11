MPD Under the Radar: Leaf blower return policy sparks Elm Street altercation

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.

In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division.

For the Manchester Police Department’s daily logs, which provide the starting point for these reports, click here.

The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests where information is available.

Excluding any information that could reveal the identity of individuals or organizations, incidents that have been inflicted upon victims will be conveyed with as much accuracy as possible in the hopes that greater awareness about these incidents occurring within Manchester can prevent their re-occurrence to another victim.

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is welcome to share their accounts of what happened by emailing andy@manchesterinklink.com

April 14, 1:59 a.m. – A man on Main Street called police after another individual in a gold Chevy 2500 threatened him.

The other individual was allegedly intoxicated and wanted to beat up the caller since he did not have enough money to make a purchase at a nearby store.

Police found the intoxicated man and banned him from the store. Additional information was not provided.

April 14, 4:27 p.m. – A man on Elm Street reported that a mechanic assaulted him and threw him on the ground and he was bleeding from his arm.

He did not know the name of the mechanic, but stated he was a Caucasian male with dark hair and a beard.

The mechanic allegedly attacked the man because the man requested a refund for a leaf blower but he was not given a refund since the man did not know how to properly start the leaf blower.

According to the mechanic, the man was helped a week earlier, but refused assistance. During the incident with the refund, the man uttered mocking comments toward the mechanic, followed by lewd gestures. The man was escorted out of the store and had to be locked out.

The mechanic said the man was pushed at one point as he tried to get back inside, but was not thrown, adding there was surveillance footage and several witnesses. The mechanic requested that the man be given a no-trespassing order by police. That order was given to the man and he was given treatment for his injuries.

April 14, 4:45 p.m. – A landlord on Beech Street called police on a tenant after that tenant threatened a former tenant.

According to the landlord, the current tenant wanted to kill the tenant because the current tenant’s pet just passed away and he thought the former tenant was responsible.

The former tenant had not seen the current tenant recently, but said she would call police if she saw him.

Additional information was not provided.

April 15, 1:29 p.m. – Police were dispatched to South Willow Street after reports of 30 guys on mini-bikes doing wheelies in the parking lot. The caller told police the men took the mini-bikes out of trucks that they parked in the parking lot.

Additional information was not provided.

April 15, 1:55 p.m. – A woman on South Willow Street began arguing with a man after obtaining evidence that the man stole her fabric softener. The man threatened to beat up the woman and then walked outside the business where the confrontation was happening.

Police were called by a third party, who said that the woman obtained scissors to protect herself if needed.

Managers of the store requested that all parties leave the premises. Additional information was not provided.