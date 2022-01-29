MPD Under the Radar: Intoxicated man suspected in Uber assault nearly hit by car four times on New Year’s Day

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.



In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division. For the Manchester Police Department’s daily logs, which provide the starting point for these reports, click here.



The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests. Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is welcome to share their accounts of what happened by emailing andy@manchesterinklink.com

Dec. 18, 9:08 p.m. – A woman on Alsace Street called police after her neighbor reportedly was shoveling his driveway and threw snow onto her and her driveway.

It’s not clear why the neighbor did this, and the police had no additional information other than it was eventually resolved.

Dec. 19, 7:05 p.m. – Police were called after a fight in the middle of a cemetery. The caller said that approximately half a dozen men were involved in the fight and one appeared to be hurt. Police were unable to find any of the individuals involved in the fight.

Dec. 20, 2:47 a.m. – A suspect on Log Street assaulted a man’s sister and attempted to stab the man. The sister eventually was able to take away the knife from the suspect, which was described as a kitchen knife. No one was hurt, but police arrived on the scene and began to search the area for the suspect, discovering him nearby at about 3 a.m.

Dec. 20, 7:36 a.m. – A woman dropped her phone outside a store on South Main Street. She entered the store, and realized that the phone was missing, but by the time she went back to where she thought she dropped it, the phone was gone.

A store employee allowed the woman to look at security video footage and it appeared that a man picked up what might have been the woman’s phone, a Samsung Galaxy with a red case on it.

Dec. 20, 9:49 a.m. – A woman on School Street called police after an incident with a house guest. According to the woman, the house guest was allowed to stay at the woman’s house for a month, but now the guest was threatening to beat up the woman and take her children away.

The guest had left yesterday, but was texting threats and posting threats on social media.

Police managed to resolve the situation with the house guest, but the police report did not detail how the situation was resolved.

Jan. 1, 12:43 a.m. – A business owner on Maple Street called police after reports that a woman was screaming at a man and running after his car, at times banging on it.

The car was described as a white pickup truck, but it had left by the time police arrived on scene. About half an hour later, an individual fitting the description of the woman was reported on Bridge Street, but police were unable to find the woman there either.

Jan. 1, 1:02 a.m. – Police responded to South Main Street after a highly intoxicated man went to a person’s house and would not leave. The intoxicated man was almost hit by a car four times and continued to argue with the homeowner throughout the evening. The intoxicated man was wearing a black shirt and black jeans and left a hat at the scene. Officers believed he may have been involved in an Uber-related assault that occurred earlier.