MPD Under the Radar: Intoxicated man found not breathing on South Willow toilet

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.



In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division. For the Manchester Police Department’s daily logs, which provide the starting point for these reports, click here.



The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests where information is available. Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is welcome to share their accounts of what happened by emailing andy@manchesterinklink.com

Dec. 22, 6:05 p.m. – Police were informed of a man that stopped breathing while sitting on a toilet in the bathroom of a South Willow Street restaurant.

It’s unclear who discovered that the man was not breathing, but police quickly notified the man’s son and the Manchester Fire Department. However, the report indicated that the man was intoxicated.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital.

Dec. 22, 7:47 p.m. – A man living on Amherst Street that had been calling police frequently about alleged drug using neighbors made another call.

In this call, he said that one of the female neighbors told him she was a prostitute and he should “watch what you say or I will have people take you out.”

It is unclear if he believed that the alleged prostitute owned a gun, with the man later telling police he believe she knew people that did own guns.

After talking to the man, the incident was determined not to be criminal threatening.

Dec. 24, 12:25 a.m. – A man called the police on behalf of his daughter while visiting her in the hospital.

The call was in regard to the daughter’s boyfriend, who was recently charged with alleged second degree assault. The boyfriend went into the daughter’s house, took her debit card and cleaned out her bank account. When the daughter returned to her house, she found that the furniture had been violently disrupted as well. The boyfriend also apparently went to visit the daughter in the hospital later.

The daughter was afraid to call the police in fear that the boyfriend would return, but the man noted that the boyfriend was out and in violation of his parole and would like to keep a close eye on the situation to prevent further problems.

Police later caught up with the daughter, who refused to discuss the incident.

Dec. 24, 12:55 a.m. – There were reports of a fight that the caller thought had about 50 people near the corner of Union Street and Grove Street.

It’s unclear if there were actually 50 people at the fight, but five calls for backup were made as the fight eventually migrated to the corner of Union Street and Bell Street before it was eventually dispersed.

Dec. 24, 3:21 a.m. – An intoxicated man was reportedly trying to drive away from a business on McGregor Street.

The man was reported driving a Maroon Kia and was causing a disturbance while driving. He was described as having a dark coat and a grey scarf.

Police eventually caught up with the man and a taxi was provided for the man. There was no indications of any arrests related to the incident in the police report.

Dec. 25, 1:35 a.m. – A large group of people were found fighting outside a business on Elm Street. Two calls for backup were made and the fight was dispersed.