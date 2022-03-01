MPD Under the Radar: Homeless woman attacks Ashland Street homeowner

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.

In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division. For the Manchester Police Department’s daily logs, which provide the starting point for these reports, click here.

The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests where information is available. Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is welcome to share their accounts of what happened by emailing andy@manchesterinklink.com

Jan. 23, 9:17 p.m. – A homeowner on Ashland Street called police after a homeless woman started banging on her door.

The homeowner said she had let the homeless woman stay there since September, but now she wanted her to leave. It was unclear why. The homeowner told police she had changed the locks on the door recently.

During the middle of the call to police, the homeowner began swearing at the homeless woman and then claimed that the homeless woman attacked her foot as she managed to break into the house.

The homeless woman quickly fled, but damaged some items on the way out. It was unclear where the homeless woman went at that point.

An investigation into the matter was opened.

Jan. 23, 11:53 p.m. – An ex-girlfriend arrived at a man’s house on Schuyler Street, the man recently had the ex-girlfriend’s car towed and now the ex-girlfriend said she was missing property from the car.

The ex-girlfriend called police regarding the missing property, but said there was no physical altercation between her and the man.

Police tried calling the man, but the person that answered the phone said he was not the man and got upset.

An investigation into the matter was opened.

Jan. 24, 12:01 p.m. – A woman on Beech Hill Drive called after receiving several more harassing phone calls from her ex-boyfriend. Earlier in the month, the woman alleged that he made approximately 70 calls over a 24 hour period.

An investigation into the matter was opened.

Jan. 24, 3:31 p.m. – A man from Crestview Circle entered the Manchester Police Department Headquarters on Valley Street asking to talk to an officer regarding an incident with an ex-employer. After waiting 41 minutes, the man left and asked an officer to meet him at a nearby coffee shop.

Approximately two hours after the man entered the Manchester Police Department Headquarters lobby, an officer entered the coffee shop and sat down with the man.

The man told the officer that a former employer is threatening to murder him. He also showed the officer a newspaper article involving him and an e-mail not directed toward him. The man said in the past that someone tried to kill him.

The officer advised the man to file for a protective order, but this made the man upset. The man then blurted out toward the officer that if he got murdered, it would be the officer’s fault and the officer would be “put on top of the list.”

An investigation into the matter was opened.