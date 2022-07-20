MPD Under the Radar: “Good Samaritan” stops tow truck for some reason until they don’t

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.

In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division.

The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests where information is available.

Excluding any information that could reveal the identity of individuals or organizations, incidents that have been inflicted upon victims will be conveyed with as much accuracy as possible in the hopes that greater awareness about these incidents occurring within Manchester can prevent their reoccurrence to another victim.

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

June 1, 7:17 p.m. – A man on Walnut Street called police after a neighbor threatened him and his mother. The neighbor allegedly had thrown out some of the man’s belongings and there was a confrontation.

It is not clear how the mother got involved or what the belongings were.

Approximately three hours later, the neighbor arrived at the police station and began screaming at dispatchers, although it is not described why he did this.

Additional information was not provided.

June 2, 4:58 a.m. – A tow truck driver was trying to remove a vehicle on Log Street, but a “good Samaritan” prevented him from towing the car.

By the time police arrived, the other person was gone and the tow truck driver towed the car.

June 2, 3:24 p.m. – People on Hooksett Road called police after a man and a woman near a station wagon at a park were asking people for money and the man “appeared on drugs.”

The people said the couple told others that their car broke down and they needed money.

By the time police arrived, no one was found near the station wagon.

June 14, 10:39 a.m. – Police arrived on South Commercial Street after a man threatened a woman. The woman let other people know that the man threatened police officers and their families several years earlier and now the man was upset with the woman.

The woman refused to capitulate to the man and now the man was saying he was “coming for her,” and would “make her life a living hell,” in e-mails that she showed the officers.

Additionally, the woman told officers that her lawyer was investigating how to proceed against the man and requested to document the incident and asked if she should do anything else. The officers advised the woman to seek a restraining order against the man.

June 14, 1:34 p.m. – A man and a woman on Huse Road were standing next to a pick-up truck yelling at each other, according to someone that called police.

The caller was just passing by and said the man threw luggage out of the truck’s cab and almost hit an oncoming car.

The truck had Maine license plates, but dispatchers could not find a phone number for the owner of the vehicle.

It is not clear if officers arrived on the scene to adjudicate the dispute, as additional information was not provided.

June 14, 9:44 p.m. – A woman on Mammoth Road called police after a dispute at a restaurant over a credit card. The woman told police that the restaurant charged her credit card twice, but the employees of the restaurant said the credit card was declined the first time she tried to use it and refused to offer her a refund for the second time she used it.

Additionally, the employees were attempting to get the woman to leave, as they were about to close for the night, and the woman said that the employees were trying to “push” her and her baby out the door.

Police told both parties that the credit card complaint was a civil issue and beyond their jurisdiction.