MPD Under the Radar: Following Mammoth Road fight, assailants throw beer can at woman’s face on South Willow Street

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.

In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division.

The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests where information is available.

Excluding any information that could reveal the identity of individuals or organizations, incidents that have been inflicted upon victims will be conveyed with as much accuracy as possible in the hopes that greater awareness about these incidents occurring within Manchester can prevent their re-occurrence to another victim.

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

June 11, 8:44 a.m. – A man told Manchester Police that he and his girlfriend were attached outside a restaurant on South Willow Street last night at approximately 7:30 p.m.

The attackers were described as three man and a woman in a truck, with one of the attackers throwing a full beer can through the window of their car and hitting the girlfriend in the fact.

The six individuals were involved in a fight earlier that day in a parking lot on Mammoth Road. One of the suspects in the truck was involved in a fight on Walnut Street in April.

No information was available as to why the attacks occurred; police were unable to find the assailants.

June 11, 12:30 p.m. – A woman called police after she heard knocks on her door on Beech Hill Avenue, but was afraid to check.

Police found no issues, additional information was not available.

June 11, 2:49 p.m. – A woman called police from Veterans’ Park, stating a man was threatening to beat her up.

Three minutes later, the woman moved across Elm Street to wait for a bus, and the man pulled a knife on her at the bus stop. The man verbally threatened the woman again, spit in her face and then left.

Shortly after this point, the woman boarded the bus, but her phone died so she used a phone on the bus owned by the Manchester Transit Authority to call back.

According to the dispatcher, the woman was extremely uncooperative and screaming for most of the conversation after this point.

She told police that she knew the man, but additional information was not provided.

Police checked the bus stop and the park, but could not find a man fitting the woman’s description.

June 11, 9:50 p.m. – A resident on River Bank Road called police after a party at a neighboring house got out of hand.

The resident said that the party-goers were teenagers and they had started a fire in their backyard and were blaring “Fulgar music.” The residents asked the teenagers to stop playing the music and they would not.

The police arrived and ended the party.