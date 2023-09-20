MPD Under the Radar: Face tattoo man reported randomly punching Eddy Road car windows

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.

In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division.

For the Manchester Police Department's daily logs, which provide the starting point for these reports, click here.

The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests where information is available.

Excluding any information that could reveal the identity of individuals or organizations, incidents that have been inflicted upon victims will be conveyed with as much accuracy as possible in the hopes that greater awareness about these incidents occurring within Manchester can prevent their reoccurrence to another victim.

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is welcome to share their accounts of what happened by emailing andy@manchesterinklink.com

June 25, 4:26 p.m. – Police were called to Elm Street after there was an argument between two men who were recording each other. According to police reports, they were also yelling at each other. One of the men accused the other man of panhandling, calling him a fraud. The accusatory men left the scene several minutes after police arrived. Additional information was not provided.

Aug. 10, 4:45 a.m. – A woman on Walnut Street reported that someone had installed a camera within the hinges of her door. She was unable to disassemble the camera and was unsure who would have put it there.

During her call with police, the woman said she noticed “a ton of people” looking at her through the window, but they quickly dispersed.

Additional information was not provided.

Aug. 12, 6:18 p.m. – A woman on Arlington Street reported that a man was on her “yawn” threatening to beat up her husband. She believes the man was a maintenance man, but was unsure.

Additional information was not provided.

Aug. 14, 9:16 a.m. – An irate customer at a store on South Willow Street refused to leave the premises. The customer filled a thermos with Gatorade, but refused to pay with money, instead trying to buy it with an earring.

When police arrived, the customer was outside begging people for money. Approximately ten minutes later, officers on the scene gave the customer a verbal no trespass order from the store.

Aug. 15, 9:33 a.m. – A bearded man with tattoos on his face was reportedly trying to punch random car windows on Eddy Road. The person that called police refused to give her name, but believed face tattoo man was not in possession of any weapons.

Police were unable to find the face tattoo man.

Aug. 16, 6:05 p.m. – A person on South Willow Street called police after they were nearly hit by a car near a gas station. The caller asked the gas station for video footage, but was denied and indicated to police that they were “demanding justice.”

A few minutes later, the caller went home. Additional information was not provided.

Aug. 16, 8:24 p.m. – A woman on Belmont Street after a neighbor threw trash onto her porch, called her a “monkey,” and threatened to hang her. The neighbor, who lives on the second floor of her building, was upset when she would not move her car. She noted that the neighbor also threatened to destroy her car.

While the neighbor apparently had been causing problems for other area residents, additional information on those incidents or the incident with the caller was not provided.

Aug. 17, 7:17 a.m. – Police were called to Driving Park Road after reports of a heated argument by a man walking his dog. Upon further investigation, it was determined that there was no argument and the two individuals described to police were just very excited. Information on what the individuals were excited about was not provided.

Aug. 17, 12:39 p.m. – A woman on Hanover Street sought to press charges against another woman who was threatening her and her children. Recently, the two women had a physical altercation on Laurel Street and the woman who later made threats also threatened to sue her after the fight for unspecified reasons.

Additional information was not provided.