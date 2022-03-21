MPD Under the Radar: Ex-wife won’t leave the driveway until she gets her court-ordered puppies

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.

In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division. For the Manchester Police Department’s daily logs, which provide the starting point for these reports, click here.

The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests where information is available. Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is welcome to share their accounts of what happened by emailing andy@manchesterinklink.com

Jan. 26, 2:58 p.m. – An elderly man on Joliette Street contacted police after receiving repeated calls from someone saying they work for the U.S. Veterans’ Affairs Office in Boston asking him to make an appointment.

He repeatedly told them he was not interested in setting up an appointment and was not sure how to block the phone number.

Police called the phone number and it went to a medical clinic claiming the elderly man had lab work pending.

The elderly man’s son showed him how to block phone numbers on his phone.

Jan. 26, 4:06 p.m. – A store owner on Massabesic Street called police after a drunk customer tried to argue with him for what was not the first time.

Police arrived on the scene; additional information was not provided.

Jan. 27, 2:30 p.m. – A woman on River Road sought to file charges against a man following an argument.

The incident happened a week earlier.

Additional information was not available.

Jan. 27, 4:32 p.m. – A man on Billings Street called police said his ex-wife was sitting in his driveway and would not leave, even when asked to.

The man told police that the dispute was over custody of a dog.

The ex-wife called police a minute later and said she had received a court order giving her custody of puppies in the house and the man refused to answer the door.

The matter was referred to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Jan. 27, 10:49 p.m. – A man on Weston Street said he was getting threats from a former foster sibling via text messages.

This had been going on for a year, but he didn’t want to file charges yet, he just wanted the behavior documented.

Feb. 9, 11:52 a.m. – An individual contacted police after reporting that a mechanic on Wilson Street tried to push him after he accused the mechanic of overcharging him.

The individual was informed that the accusation regarding the pricing was a civil matter.

Feb. 9, 2:39 p.m. – A woman on Cumberland Street called police saying her boyfriend would not leave her house.

Her call to police quickly disconnected and an initial callback went to voicemail. The woman called back about a minute after the voicemail and said the boyfriend left. She told police there hadn’t been an altercation, she just wanted him to leave and he would not leave, until he did.