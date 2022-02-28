MPD Under the Radar: Elderly cancer patient on Prospect Street assaulted by neighbor

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.



In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division. For the Manchester Police Department’s daily logs, which provide the starting point for these reports, click here.



The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests where information is available. Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is welcome to share their accounts of what happened by emailing andy@manchesterinklink.com

Jan. 22, 2:50 p.m. – A woman on Conant Street called police after she confronted an upstairs neighbor earlier in the day. The woman said that the neighbor was inappropriate to her daughter and then the neighbor tried to push her down a flight of stairs.

An investigation was opened into the incident, additional information was not available.

Jan. 22, 7:35 p.m. – A woman called police after reporting that she saw a man take off all his clothes and then enter a hot tub at a hotel on South Willow Street.

An initial search showed that the man had an outstanding warrant for arrest in Henniker. The man left the scene shortly after the woman called police.

An investigation was opened into the incident.

Jan. 23, 9:30 a.m. – A man on Orange Street said that he was listening to music and his neighbor threatened to shoot him. It is unclear why the neighbor issued this threat. The man did not know the neighbor’s name, and did not see any weapons on his person. The man described the neighbor as Caucasian.

It is unclear if police attempted to contact the neighbor.

Jan. 23, 5:22 p.m. – An elderly cancer patient on Prospect Street called police after a neighbor assaulted him.

The neighbor, who had been living in his building for about a month, said he needed a place to temporarily stay. The cancer patient let him in and then the neighbor grabbed the elderly cancer patient in a bear hug that the patient could not resist.

Police described the elderly cancer patient as intoxicated. Police eventually found the neighbor, a man in his 30s, and described him as very intoxicated.

There is no indication that any arrests were made or any additional investigation occurred. Additional information was not provided.

Jan. 23, 5:25 p.m. – A woman on South Beech Street said her neighbor came up to her and threatened to shoot her. The woman did not see if the man had a weapon in his possession and described him as African-American and approximately 45 years old with a muscular build.

An investigation was opened into the incident. Additional information was not available.

Jan. 23 10:32 p.m. – A woman called police following an incident with a tow company on West River Road. The woman said her car had a sticker displayed allowing her to park there, but the tow truck driver said the sticker was not visible on her car.

Another person called the police regarding the noise of the tow truck driver, with the tow truck driver telling the other person they could go and call the police if they did not like it, but he would not listen to their concerns.

The dispute went on for two hours and eventually the tow truck driver called police, complaining about the wait regarding the tow.

Half an hour after the tow truck driver called police, the car was towed.